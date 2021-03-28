Southeast Area Transit District (SEAT), Uncas Health District and Ledge Light Health District are currently offering transportation for New London County residents seeking a COVID vaccination.
As SEAT buses serve many local vaccine centers, the partner agencies will distribute SEAT bus passes to those residents who face transportation challenges.
SEAT has begun providing a new fixed route bus service between Norwich and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to provide direct access to the vaccine center located at the Rainmaker Vaccination Site at Foxwoods. The service will run hourly, Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information and to obtain bus passes, contact Stephen Mansfield at 860-448-4882, ext. 1307; Patrick McCormack at 860-823-1189, ext. 112; or Michael Carroll at 860-886-2631 or mcarroll@seatransit.org.
— Sun staff
