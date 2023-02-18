STONINGTON — A local business received a major boost in the form of a Farm Transition Grant from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.
Harmony Sea Farm was awarded $9,600 for an oyster seed sorter, work platform, oyster bags, clips, and floats. Another nearby business, Sixpenny Oyster Farm in Groton, will receive $20,000 that will go toward supplies for additional floating bags and bottom cages.
The grants were awarded to 30 projects across Connecticut to support agricultural producers.
In total, $549,649 in Farm Transition Grants were awarded to Connecticut producers and cooperatives seeking to expand, diversify, and improve their existing operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.