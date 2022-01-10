Based on the frigid temperatures forecasted for the next few days, Ledge Light and Uncas health districts have canceled the following COVID testing sites in southeastern Connecticut:
• Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2 to 6 p.m., City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St.
• Tuesday, Jan. 11, 3 to 7 p.m., Dodd Stadium, 14 Stott Ave., Norwich
• Wednesday, January 12, 8 to 11 a.m., Crystal Mall, 850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford
For more information about testing opportunities and the pandemic, visit LLHD.org or uncashd.org.
