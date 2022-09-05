WESTERLY — Diane Adamson was sitting on the beach in front of the Windjammer Surf Bar in Misquamicut with a friend on Aug. 19, relaxing and enjoying the late-summer sun, when suddenly a commotion erupted by the shore.
"Suddenly people were cheering and clapping and shouting," said Adamson, of Westerly, a retired teacher who taught in the Wethersfield, Conn., public schools for 35 years. "Everyone was standing up and yelling."
And with very good reason, said Adamson, who soon learned what the celebration was all about. The crowd was applauding the lifeguard, she said, 23-year-old Derek Bryson of Groton, who had just found something very valuable in the surf.
"He found my prosthetic leg," said 63-year-old Eileen Casey from Farmington, Conn., when reached by cell phone Friday afternoon. "I am so grateful to that young man. He went above and beyond."
Casey, who lost her leg to bone cancer 15 years ago, said she and a friend had driven to the beach so she could, at last, take a swim in the ocean with her new waterproof prosthetic in place.
"I just got my water leg in April," said Casey, an athlete who, pre-cancer, was a daily runner. "It took a while because they're expensive — like thirty to forty thousand dollars expensive — like a car — and insurance companies consider them to be luxury items."
"We love going to the Windjammer because it's accessible," said Casey, who always has to navigate life with her prosthetic leg in mind. "We brought our boogie boards and were having a ball.
"We were feeling like kids again, when suddenly I looked down and said, 'Oh my gosh, it's gone ... my leg is gone.'"
Her friend tried to help her out of the water, she continued, but with a missing leg and the surf building, they were struggling.
"Suddenly Dakota came running in and scooped me up," Casey said. "He got me out and put me in my chair and I just sat there holding back tears. I didn't have a back-up leg with me and was sitting there wondering about how we were going to get home."
About an hour later, she said, Dakota emerged from the water holding her leg, and the pieces of hardware that go with it.
"That's when all the clapping and cheering began," Casey said.
"I was just doing my job," said Bryson Friday afternoon as he stood on the beach in front of the Windjammer watching the water. "Just trying to help people."
Bryson said he spent about an hour or more swimming and searching for Casey's leg.
"I was there that day," said Deborah Giannini, a realtor from Cranston, who was sitting on a nearby seawall. "When he walked out of the water, the whole beach erupted in applause. It was a spectacle."
"He was determined to find it," she said, recalling the lifeguard's search. "He was determined ... and passionate ... he was going to find it.
"I'm a mother," Giannini continued. "I have kids, I know what it's like when you see a young person doing something like that. Honest to God, it brought tears to my eyes."
Casey, who spent many childhood summers on Block Island, said she's always had a special affection for Rhode Island — her parents and grandparents all graduated from the University of Rhode Island and she's always loved the Westerly beaches. But now, thanks to Bryson, her affection has deepened and has become permanent.
"I'll be forever grateful," said Casey. "There are truly no words to explain how much it means. Dakota may be a man of few words and he's humble, but what he did was way above and beyond.
"It's acts of kindness like that we need more of in this world," Casey said. "Dakota set a great example of how we can all be a little kinder. How we all need to be a little kinder."
