STONINGTON — Stonington High School senior Jacob Perry was born to race.
A third-generation race car driver, Perry is no stranger to the regional racing circuit and has already participated in numerous Granite State Pro Stock Series events, as well as having raced in a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event in 2019 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Louden, N.H., alongside a few notables including NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman of Rousch Fenway Racing.
Perry said the early success has only enhanced his desire to turn driving into a career, and as the 18-year-old prepares to graduate on Friday, he is preparing to turn his attention back to racing and get back on the track after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I want to be able to make a living off racing; to see exactly what I can achieve," Perry said. "I was raised around racing and it's always been something I've really enjoyed, so I guess you could say it's in my blood."
For Perry, there's still a ways to go before he reaches the pinnacle of the sport, but Perry's father said his son has always showed a desire to be on the track and has climbed further and faster than anyone else in the family.
Dennis Perry said he never pushed his son to become a racer, but that Jacob took a liking to it quickly, and by the age of 4, he was already competing in quarter midget races on the Little T Speedway at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. He hasn't looked back since.
It seemed no surprise to Jacob that racing became his favorite activity, especially given his father and mother, Cheryl Perry, met at Thompson Speedway and fell in love. Jacob noted that both were "very into racing," and his grandfather Roger Perry and several other extended family members have also competed on various levels throughout the region as well.
"I learned to start a car before I'd fully learned to walk," Perry said. "It's always been a family thing, and I'm happy to carry on the tradition."
In the coming months, Perry is scheduled to race in the No. 47 car for Jack Bateman Motorsports after a rookie season at 17 that saw some challenges for Perry, who is a NASCAR-licensed driver.
A lack of funding forced Jacob Perry Motorsports, his inaugural race team, to pull out of the Granite State Pro Stock Series in 2019, but he never gave up and made his way through the circuits by racing 12 cars for 10 people. In some cases, it meant simply grabbing his gear and heading to the track in order to see what opportunities may be available.
It's that tenacity and desire to race that makes Perry special, according to driver and mentor Tom Fearn. But Fearn, who was the 2016, 2018 and 2019 Late Model Champion at Stafford Speedway, said it isn't just his drive that makes Perry stand out.
Fearn recalled one race last year where Perry was inserted late, taking on a car driving with Fearn's team. He was not only able to hold his own, but had a greater understanding of how the mechanics work and provided better feedback that included changes needed to improve performance.
"It's rare to see that, and it comes from a young kid who is just always appreciative to be in any car he can drive," Fearn said. "I've been racing 35 years and was 21 when I started. He's way ahead of where I was and has a chance to do something special."
Stonington High School Principal Mark Friese said it's been enjoyable to see Perry chasing his dreams. He said he hopes Perry's story will help to inspire other students as well, and show those graduating seniors that they have the ability to pursue a career that will make them happy and help them feel like they "are never going to work."
"It is always exciting to see students pursue the unconventional dream and have it come true as Jacob has," Friese said. "We don't see this often, but it is a great example to highlight for other students that they should never limit themselves or believe that the norm is mandatory."
Some day, Perry said, he hopes for the opportunity to be able to take the track at a NASCAR Cup Series event. He said he has put a strong emphasis on building his name as a brand, and has focused heavily on use of social media to get his name out there. He can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacobPerryRacing/.
For now, however, he said he'll race wherever he can find a place to do so. He said he has no problem working his way up and looks forward to any challenges that may come his way.
"There's nothing better than being out there. If I need to hang around the track until an opportunity comes, then that's what I'll do," he said.
