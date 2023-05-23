MYSTIC — A clerical error that led to organizers missing a state deadline to obtain a permit nearly led to the cancellation of the Mystic Memorial Day Parade, but a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Transportation, local officials and Stonington police has helped rescue the decades-old tradition.
It’s a happy ending for what a week ago had seemed to be a no-win situation for members of the Mystic VFW Post 3263, as Parade Chairman Bill Landry announced the command at Stonington Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon before an audience of journalists, videographers and town officials.
“Let the parade march on!” he said. “We are ecstatic to be able to continue the tradition and to honor the many men and women who gave their lives for our country as they deserve.”
The annual parade, which attracts thousands of residents and visitors who line the streets to honor the nation’s fallen heroes, has long been seen as the region’s kick-off to summer. When organizers announced the cancellation on social media a week ago, Mystic VFW Commander-elect Craig Floyd took responsibility, saying in a press release the change in command had led paperwork to get lost and caused the VFW to miss a deadline, forcing cancellation.
The response led to considerable criticism online, even as organizers scrambled and put together plans for a celebration at the Mystic VFW that would include a free barbecue and touch-a-truck event with military vehicles and other family-friendly entertainment.
Now both events will go on as planned, with the parade likely to be a bit smaller than usual but including a post-march ceremony and barbecue that will extend into the evening.
“The parade this year will go on because the community rallied behind us,” Landry said. “We would not have been able to do this without the support and aid we received from our first selectman, from our local police departments and from the state, who made an exception for us when they did not have to.”
The issue first arose when the VFW announced that they had missed a state Department of Transportation deadline needed to secure proper permitting. Landry had taken over as chairman of the Mystic Memorial Day Parade planning committee during a change in command earlier this year, and he had immediately gained the proper permissions in both Stonington and Groton.
However, Landry was unaware of the permit needed for state roads, which caused him to miss a 90-day window to file paperwork in order to host the parade. The filing is required at certain times in order to better organize and review requests from the 52 municipalities overseen by Department of Transportation administrators, officials explained.
“We made a human mistake, and we’re sorry, and I take full responsibility for that,” Floyd told television news stations last week.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, who aided in facilitating communication between VFW and agencies, said the parade being “uncanceled” was the result of years of trust and relationship building between everyone involved.
Chesebrough, with the aid of Administrative Assistant Stacey Haskell as project lead, has worked over the past four years to help bring the concept of a Stonington Veterans Monument to life. With the monument’s unveiling scheduled for Flag Day, she said she felt compelled to get involved to see if the parade could still go on as planned.
She contacted Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso, a former state trooper, and her contacts at the Department of Transportation. DelGrosso promised that police were prepared to facilitate the event, as they have done in past years.
“At the end of the day, we all wanted to make sure we were able to do what was needed to honor our veterans,” Chesebrough said. “This was a result of everyone working really fast, a matter of days, in order to make sure the event could go on as planned.”
With the shifting schedules, Landry said the Mystic VFW is still seeking any interested veterans and organizations interested in being part of the parade to come forward. Anyone with questions or interest is welcome to contact Bill Landry by email at will1922003@yahoo.com.
The parade itself will kick off at 2 p.m. on Monday from Water Street. There will be a service at the VFW property immediately following the parade followed by a free chicken barbecue with burgers, hot dogs, macaroni salad, potato salad, clam chowder and clam fritters.
“We will likely have a smaller parade than usual, but we are looking forward to being able to host it,” Landry said with a smile. “And you can bet I will be ready for next year’s deadline.”
