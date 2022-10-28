STONINGTON — A legal memorandum to the Stonington Board of Education and district administrators from Attorney Thomas B. Mooney details discussions between district officials and representatives of the Stonington Education Association, and reaffirms the board’s decision to support allowing use of LGBTQ+ rainbow flags as a symbol of inclusion.
In a three-page memo that was returned to the Board of Education and school administrators on Thursday, Mooney told Stonington Public Schools that legal precedent had been set to determine that display of a pride flag should not be considered partisan political activity. Mooney, a partner with Shipman & Goodwin LLP, further said previous board policy adopting the rainbow flags as a symbol of inclusion further protects the district in allowing the flags in classrooms.
“The Pride flag is not associated with a single political party, and its display should not be considered an expression of support for a political party,” Mooney wrote. “Rather, display of the Pride flag can fairly be described as support for the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, rather than partisan political activity in violation of Board Policy 1131.1.”
The concern over LGBQT+ flags in the classroom came to light earlier this month after a series of communications from SEA President Michael Freeman to union members was made public. School officials and union members have confirmed that the emails were sent after a complaint and message to a building administrator led to the temporary removal of Pride flags from classes at one location in the district. Multiple officials including Freeman have confirmed there was “no blanket directive.”
Mooney, who attended a related private meeting between school administrators and SEA representatives last week, confirmed in his correspondence that the concern was related to the display of a Pride flag in a classroom, and whether such display should be considered partisan under board policy.
The Board of Education had voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept a recommendation from Schools Superintendent Mary Anne Butler recognizing the flags “as an inclusive symbol” and allowing use of flags in appropriate instruction, before then voting unanimously on a resolution to also review its policies and update them to protect everyone. A subcommittee update on policy review is expected within 30 days.
While the decision brought a solution after the subject that became a topic of widespread and polarizing discussion in the community over the past couple weeks, not everyone was pleased with the decision.
Several parents spoke against the presence of any group flags representing sexual expression or viewpoints in classrooms, particularly at the elementary level, and said families should have greater control over which views are shared and what is “age appropriate.” Parents also questioned why religious viewpoints were not also considered or protected in the board’s decision.
Mooney’s legal opinion to the district indicated that, aside from a clear show of disruption of learning, school officials do not have the right to engage in viewpoint discrimination and permit some such expression and prohibit other expression. There has been no indication that any other flags of self-expression have been ordered removed.
He also expressed in the memorandum that in case law where Boston was sued for denying or allowing specific flags to fly in front of City Hall was not applicable to the Stonington Board of Education’s policies. In that case, Shurtleff et al. v. City of Boston (2022), it was determined that the city “did not engage in any meaningful consideration of the various requests.”
“By contrast here, through its resolution, the Board of Education has expressly adopted the message of the Pride flag as its own,” Mooney said. “Accordingly, by permitting the display of the Pride flag, the board has not created a limited public forum for other viewpoints in the classrooms or in the schools more generally.”
