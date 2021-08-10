LEDYARD — Staff with the Ledge Light Health District has issued a warning reminding residents in southeastern Connecticut to avoid feeding wild animals after a raccoon in Gales Ferry was found to be infected with rabies.
The health district said in a press release Tuesday that the raccoon, which was living in the area between Van Tassel Drive and Military Highway, was trapped on Aug. 3 and found to be carrying the rabies virus. The animal was later euthanized in accordance with public health policies, officials indicated.
Rabies is typically spread mostly by wild animals, but can also infect humans and pets including cats and dogs. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes.
Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.