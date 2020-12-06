Ledge Light Health District will host a free flu clinic on Friday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St., and on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Wheeler Library, 101 Main St., North Stonington.
Flu shots will be provided for adults 19 years and older. Flu Mist will be available to individuals 19 years and older who are healthy and not pregnant. All participants must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A flu consent form is required for each participant. Forms can be downloaded at llhd.org or obtained at the clinic. It is recommended that people wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting clothes for easy access to the upper arm.
For more information, call 860-448-4882.
