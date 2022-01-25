010622 REG covid testing TM

The Ledge Light Health District has announced that it will close its COVID-19 test site in Waterford on Wednesday due to anticipated inclement weather, but will reopen Thursday with its weekly testing in Stonington. 

Based on the weather forecast, Ledge Light and Sema4 preemptively canceled the COVID testing site in Waterford for Wednesday, Jan. 26. The weekly testing in Waterford will resume next Wednesday.

Testing is still planned for Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Stonington Human Services, 166 S. Broad St. in Pawcatuck. For up-to-date information about testing opportunities, visit LLHD.org.

