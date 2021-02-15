The Southeastern Connecticut League of Women's Voters has been continuing to hold monthly organizational meetings, book clubs, movie nights and special presentations, via Zoom, to engage people in the 22 towns covered by the local league during the pandemic.
In honor of Black History Month, the league will host a virtual discussion on Monday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m., about the book “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All,” by Martha S. Jones.
On Monday, March 8, the group will host a 3-D virtual tour of the Prudence Crandall Museum by curator and site superintendent Joanie DiMartino.
Founded by Crandall in 1833, the museum in Canterbury, Conn., is the site of a former higher-education academy for young African American women. After the tour, viewers will share thoughts on topics and themes they would like to see addressed as the museum undergoes renovations with plans to reopen next year.
To receive a link for the presentations or for more information about the league, contact Irene Weiss at lwvsect15@gmail.com or 860-884-3784.
— Sun staff
