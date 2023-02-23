STONINGTON — Have questions for your state legislators? Then stop by the Stonington Police Department on Friday morning to ask them.
State Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard will host a coffee hour discussion at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the department’s community room, 173 S. Broad St. in Pawcatuck. The program is open to the public and will include an informal discussion.
As part of the program, Somers and Howard will discuss issues they are focused on at the state Capitol. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
For more information contact Peggy.Tibbals@cga.ct.gov.
— Jason Vallee
