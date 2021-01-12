HARTFORD — The annual Open Enrollment period for Access Health CT coverage for Connecticut residents will end at midnight on Friday, Jan. 15. The enrollment period had been extended in response to the current public health crisis to provide more time for residents to get covered.
For new customers who sign up for health insurance plans through Access Health CT before Jan. 15, coverage will start Feb. 1. Current customers who would like to pick a new plan to start February must first pay their January premium.
To enroll or for more information, call 855-805-4325; visit AccessHealthCT.com; or in-person, by appointment only, at locations in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford, or Hartford.
