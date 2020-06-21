In this March 26, 2009 file photo, Connecticut state Supreme Court Justice Richard Palmer, center, questions attorneys at the Connecticut Supreme Court in Hartford, Conn. Palmer, who authored the landmark Connecticut Supreme Court rulings that legalized same-sex marriage and abolished the state's death penalty, is stepping down after 27 years on the high court. He reached the state's mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges late last month, but will continue to work on cases he heard before then. (AP Photo/Bob Child, Pool)