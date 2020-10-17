After many years of seeing the familiar face of Marsha Standish in the assessor’s office, the town appointed a new director recently.
Jennifer Lineaweaver started her job as the new assessor Oct. 2 after Marsha Standish, who accumulated 24 total years of service to the town of Stonington, retired effective Oct. 1. Lineaweaver called it an “honor” to take over the position.
“She is one of the most revered assessors across the state, so it is very humbling to be able to take over the town,” Lineaweaver said of Standish. “Hopefully I can do right in her legacy.”
Standish dedicated 50 years of service to the assessment field. She spent the last eight years of her career as Stonington’s director of assessment.
“I wish all of them the best,” Standish said of her former staff, which continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough praised Standish for her many years of service to the town in a news release.
“Marsha took immense pride in her work and went above and beyond for her community,” she said. “We are looking forward to Jennifer Lineaweaver joining our team in Stonington.”
Chesebrough said Lineaweaver is “highly experienced and brings a similar passion for her work.”
Lineaweaver brings an impressive resumé to the town. She most recently spent one year as East Hartford’s deputy assessor. Prior to that, she spent nearly five years as Groton’s assistant assessor.
“There’s a lot of similarity between the two towns, so it very much felt like I was coming home,” Lineaweaver said.
Stonington and Groton have similar tax districts, as the two towns share Mystic.
“She has a very good background,” Standish said of the new director’s experience in the field.
Lineaweaver also served as assessor for the towns of Canterbury and Sterling, Conn., and is co-chairwoman of the Connecticut Association of Assessors' Legislative Committee.
With ample development occurring in both downtown Pawcatuck and Mystic and the October 2022 revaluation right around the corner, Lineaweaver has plenty of work laid out for her in her new role.
“I’m very excited to be a part of every aspect of it,” she said.
Lineaweaver said her transition has been “wonderful” after spending four days of overlap with Standish. She is now on her own, and enjoying every second of it.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity,” she said. “We have a wonderful staff here, and I’m looking forward to having a very long career.”
