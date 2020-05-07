STONINGTON — The investigator hired to conduct a formal inquiry into the conduct of former teacher Timothy Chokas and the handling of the situation by Stonington Public Schools is asking anyone with complaints or concerns to come forward by June 1.
In a statement issued through the school district on Thursday and delivered to parents, Attorney Christine Chinni urged anyone with information regarding the accusations against Chokas, a former Stonington High School teacher, or concerns regarding whether the ignored or failed to address issues raised by students concerning improper conduct to contact her as soon as possible.
"I would very much like to hear from anyone who has information that they believe is relevant to this investigation. I would like to speak to all current or former students at Stonington High School who have any information about any actions they believe Mr. Chokas engaged in that were in anyway inappropriate," she said.
"I would also like to speak to any parent of a current or former Stonington High School student, and any current or former member of the Stonington Public Schools staff who has any information pertinent to the investigation concerning Mr. Chokas."
Chinni, of the Avon-based law firm Chinni & Meuser LLC, was formally hired in March to conduct a comprehensive investigation into accusations that Chokas inappropriately touched female students.
According to both the Board of Education and Chinni, the investigation seeks to compile all relevant information regarding allegations against Chokas that came to light in January 2019 when a female student complained to a female staff member that Chokas had made inappropriate comments to her and had touched a female student.
Those allegations were reported to a school administrator. Chokas was allowed to resign following the complaint and received full salary and benefits through the end of the school year. School officials said Chokas was never disciplined for the alleged behavior.
The investigation will include fact-finding efforts to determine the type and frequency of misconduct, the number of students affected, and whether proper protocols were followed by the district or what caused any noncompliance to have occurred and why. The board said earlier this year that it would also seek to learn whether alleged victims reported their concerns to staff members and whether school's culture contributed to “any deficiency in implementing district policies and procedures."
Chinni said she is able to assure that all conversations and information is kept confidential and that she will speak with anyone who contacts her "in a supportive, open atmosphere without accusation or judgment."
"I want to provide the Board will a full picture of what happened, from all perspectives," she said. "Only a thorough investigation with information from all parties will allow me to make a complete report and recommendations to the Board, and allow the community to move forward."
Those with information or concerns may reach out in a number of ways, she said. Residents may send a text or leave a message at 860-878-4536, leave a voicemail by phone at 860-677-0255, or send a direct, confidential email to the firm's secure server at spsinvestigation@chinniandmeuser.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.