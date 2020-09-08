STONINGTON — A six-month investigation into complaints regarding former teacher Timothy Chokas has determined that while there was a long history of Chokas engaging in inappropriate conduct involving female students, there was no effort by Stonington High School administrators or the district officials to cover up complaints.
In a final report issued to the public late last week, Attorney Christine L. Chinni said there was no evidence of a cover-up and that only one of the students, in 2017, had come forward to a staff member regarding the alleged inappropriate interactions with Chokas.
"While there has been a great deal of commentary alleging that the administration of Stonington High School, and even the central administration of the Stonington Public Schools, knew of Chokas’s misconduct and either took no action, or, worse, discouraged reporting of his misconduct or engaged in a cover-up, the investigator found no evidence to support these allegations," Chinni wrote.
Mary Anne Butler, assistant superintendent for Stonington Public Schools, said the district felt "almost vindicated" by the findings after receiving considerable public criticism before all the facts were made public.
"There has been so much misinformation during this process, and we felt the report was extremely fair and critical, and aside from doing more to make it easier for kids with concerns to come forward, we believe the district is a great place to move forward from this and we hope that we will be supported by the community."
Butler said since the incident, the district has taken numerous actions to enhance the school's reporting system and policies, and it will continue to constantly seek to improve the school climate so that sexual harassment will never be tolerated.
The report, which was presented to members of the Stonington Board of Education on Aug. 31, concluded that there may have been a communications breakdown, but the school and Board of Education did have an appropriate policy under Title IX/Sexual Harassment in place during both 2017 and 2019, the years where reports of Chokas’ alleged misconduct was brought to the administration’s attention.
Chinni wrote that the district, however, acted in error when school administrators did not consider Chokas’ conduct toward the student through the lenses of sexual harassment and Title IX, and did not refer the matter to Alison Van Etten, director of special services and special education and the district's Title IX coordinator.
In fact, Chinni said she believes that based on the evidence, "the 2017 incident called for more stringent action than the letter of concern."
"While it is possible that the administration may have determined that the allegations in the 2017 complaint, standing alone, did not constitute just cause for removing Chokas from his position as girls’ golf coach, the fact that this action was not even considered indicates that the administration did not view Chokas’s actions in 2017 through the lenses of Title IX and sexual harassment," she wrote. "If the high school administration had considered the matter in that light, they might well have decided to remove Chokas from his position as golf coach."
The findings are the result of an extensive investigation into complaints made regarding Chokas behavior toward students and athletes with the girls varsity golf team.
Members of the Board of Education formally hired Chinni, of the Avon-based law firm Chinni & Meuser LLC, to conduct a comprehensive investigation at the end of February. Allegations against Chokas came to light in January 2019 when a female student complained to Katherine Milde, who worked in the Stonington High School career center until 2019, that he had made inappropriate comments to her and had touched a female student. Those allegations were reported to a school administrator.
School officials said Chokas was never disciplined for the alleged behavior. Chinni indicated in her report that based on evidence, the district would not likely have been able to legally terminate Chokas' employment.
He was allowed to resign following the complaint and received full salary and benefits through the end of the school year. As part of an agreement, the school district agreed not to fire him and also agreed that it would not disclose information concerning his employment except as required by law.
Chokas, 54, of North Stonington, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
During the investigation, Chinni spoke with a dozen students — some were supportive of Chokas and said they never felt uncomfortable while others claimed to have knowledge of or felt they were victims of inappropriate conduct — and determined that Chokas inappropriate behavior involving female students may have occurred as early as 2006.
There was no evidence that the district had any knowledge of the behavior until 2017 when Assistant Principal Margo Crowley brought two students to Principal Mark Friese to speak on behalf of a third student, who was both a member of the golf team and a student in one of Chokas' classes. They expressed concerns that the third student was the target of sexual harassment at the hands of Chokas.
The third student eventually told administrators that Chokas was a favorite teacher of hers, but that his behavior "was creepy" and "she just wanted it to stop." Friese spoke with then-Stonington Youth Officer Thomas Page and determined it was not a criminal matter.
As a result of the 2017 complaint, Friese issued a letter of concern that was placed in Chokas' personnel file and notified Crowley, Superintendent of Schools Van Riley, Assistant Superintendent Mary Anne Butler and Assistant Principal Neal Curland.
Friese did not speak with Athletic Director Brian Morrone, however, and instead spoke only briefly with Art Howe, who was then the head coach of the boys golf team, instructing him to "keep an eye on" Chokas.
When Friese was notified in 2019 of a second incident, Chinni's report states that he had decided, after speaking with the students, that Chokas "had to go."
"He thought the entire incident was inappropriate, but was particularly persuaded by the fact that Chokas had told the student’s class that they should 'come to [Chokas] first' and not go to the administration, with concerns about Chokas’ behavior, and the allegation that Chokas had touched the student on the thigh with his hand, which Mr. Friese deemed more serious than previous allegations about giving students back massages," she wrote.
In subsequent hearings, Friese also told Chinni that Chokas showed no remorse, appeared “clueless,” and was incapable of understanding why the matter was so serious or why his employment was in jeopardy.
A message for Friese was not returned on Tuesday, the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
The 2019 incident and public backlash ultimately led to several improvements in policy and procedures, and Chinni said she believes the district is ready to provide a more expedited response in the event of future complaints.
"Based on all of this information, the district is well prepared to move forward from this matter with an improved school climate and learning environment for all students," Chinni concluded.
