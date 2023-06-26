STONINGTON — On the same day Paul McCartney announced he used artificial intelligence to help him create one last Beatles song, Stonington resident Joe Nigro sat sipping a cup of coffee at Macondo on Route 1 enthusiastically praising the merits of Bard, ChatGPT and the AI movement.
"It's a really exciting time in technology right now," said Nigro, 37, founder and CEO of Maslow Capital and a big AI proponent. "There's tons of opportunity."
"Especially when people use technology for positive things when they take the time to learn about it and integrate it into their lives," said the Winchester, Mass. native who moved to Stonington from Los Angeles thanks to Stonington's halfway mark between Boston, where he has family, and New York, where he does business.
ChatGPT, an artificial language model, is designed to understand and generate human-like text responses based on the input it receives. Bard is Google's version of the chat service but pulls its information from the web, according to a search.
It's too easy for people to be pessimistic and get lost in a fear of the future and the idea that "robots are going to take over," said Nigro, instead of realizing that generative AI requires human interaction.
"I think people need to be curious," he said, "they need to ask questions like, 'how can I use this technology to make my life better?'"
For instance, he explained, when he first moved to the area and into the house he shares with his wife and young son, he discovered he had a leaky dishwasher.
While waiting for the repairman to return with a replacement part, Nigro realized he could use AI to expedite the fix.
He found the dishwasher manual online, he said, then using AI, was able to make the repair himself.
"I solved my own problem," he said. "It was pretty neat."
"I think the new technologies are going to create more jobs and make people more productive," said Nigro, a Suffolk University graduate who discovered his entrepreneurial skills when he founded a car washing business as a Winchester High School freshman. "And this is just the beginning."
Nigro, whose current business is based on the five-tiered "hierarchy of needs," developed by American psychologist Abraham Maslow — which begins with the basic biological needs for survival such as food, water and shelter and tops off with self-actualization — has created and sold several businesses using artificial intelligence and has a patent for fresh water distribution in the works.
Will Sarni, an internationally recognized thought leader on water strategy and innovation, said Nigro, uses his "extensive experience in technology coupled with his fresh look at the water sector," to bring "a much needed perspective on AI’s role in solving [the world's] 'wicked water challenges'."
"While there is a general consensus on the value of AI applications in the water sector," said Sarni, CEO of Water Foundry Ventures in an email, "we need a more thoughtful and strategic view of how to best manage this technology."
"This is what Joe brings to the discussion," said Sarni, who also co-hosts the podcast "The Stream with Will & Tom."
"Joe wants to change the world," said Dr. Setu Vora, the chief medical officer for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation who first met Nigro on a train ride back from Washington, D.C. when the two men found themselves seated across from one another.
"It was one of those serendipitous moments," said Vora about that fateful meeting.
"I love the intersection of health and technology," said Vora. "And here was Joe who has been working in that space way before anyone else."
"We have had many discussions about AI and how it can impact the healthcare field," said Nigro, adding that the two "have remained close friends to this day."
"He's an awesome, warm person with a genuine curiosity," Vora said.
Nigro, who has founded and sold several businesses over the years — from Handy to FIY.ai to dailypay.com, said he finds fulfillment advising others and helping people "unlock their potential."
A visionary who likes to "think five to ten years out," Nigro said he's excited about the future and the potential AI can bring to everyone.
"It's been a joy to invest in and advise people," he said. "And this is just the tip of the iceberg."
