STONINGTON — The Board of Education will welcome four new members in the coming term, including three Democrats, after Chris Donahue, Sara Baker and Daniel Kelley finished first, second and third in Tuesday's voting to earn seats. On the Board of Finance, Chris Johnson will join three incumbents after defeating 27-year member Glenn Frishman.
Donahue led the way in the Board of Education race with 2,704 votes, while Baker finished with 2,485 and Kelley earned 2,455. They will be joined on the board by Republican Kevin Agnello, who finished fourth with 2,140.
With the victory, the Democrats will hold the majority on the board in the new term. New members said one of the top priorities of the new term will be selecting someone to replace Superintendent Van Riley, who announced his resignation but agreed to stay on until the board can hire his successor.
“We have an unusual opportunity here to have a new board select a new leader and to rebuild trust with the community,” said Baker, a Democrat. “I wanted to step up and be a voice for our students to make sure their concerns are being heard, taken seriously and responded to in an appropriate way.”
For Donahue, a 2007 Stonington High grad and lifelong Stonington resident, the victory represents an opportunity to serve his community. He said he found a fulfilling career without a college degree at Valenti Volkswagen in Mystic and said he wants to expand what the district can offer to students who do not intend to move on to a traditional four-year college experience.
Baker, 41, is an assistant professor with tenure at Southern Connecticut State University and has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Virginia Tech, a master’s degree in interpersonal communication from San Diego State University and a doctorate in organizational communication from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. A six-year resident of the community with her partner, Baker said she has no children (yet) and joked that that is what affords her the time to dedicate herself to the board.
Kelley, 58, is a bit of a jack of all trades, with a widespread career history, and has worked in education for several years, most recently as a substitute teacher and paraprofessional for the Stonington school district before resigning earlier this year in order to avoid any conflict of interest if elected.
Agnello, who was raised in Pawcatuck and graduated from Stonington High in 2009, is a University of Connecticut graduate who has experience working as a senior data analytics engineer for Front Line Educational and is a former math leader at Norwich Free Academy.
With two master’s degrees in education and a doctorate in educational psychology, Agnello said he is “uniquely positioned to speak for all stakeholders in the community.”
For the Board of Finance, there will be a lot of familiar faces in the new term after incumbent Democrats Timothy O’Brien and Michael Fauerbach and unaffiliated incumbent Lynn Young all earned reelection. The fourth incumbent, Republican Glenn Frishman, saw his 27-year tenure come to an end, however, as unaffiliated candidate Chris Johnson garnered more than 600 votes more than either Frishman or Republican challenger Faith Leitner.
A longtime public servant, Frishman had been involved in government through a variety of volunteer capacities since 1987 when he joined the Stonington Police Commission. He affiliated himself with the Republican party in 1994, and had served on the Board of Finance for 27 years, including 18 of them as chairman.
His successor, Johnson, is a 38-year-old risk-management professional who attended UConn for computer engineering. He has been active in local Democratic organizing and serves on the board of H.O.P.E. Inc in New London, which builds affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals.
Young, unaffiliated, was the only cross-endorsed candidate for the Board of Finance this year and was rewarded at the polls, running away with the contest with 3,926 votes. A graduate of Vassar College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in biology and chemistry, she said she was fortunate to find her way to Wall Street where she was able to find a stable career employed for 25 years as a financial executive. She previously served as a 20-year volunteer on the board for the Water Pollution Control Authority, spent six years as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission (including serving as chairwoman), and has been on numerous subcommittees
O’Brien, who finished second with 2,447 votes, served as chairman during the previous term, is owner and president of Detotec North America. He has served on the Board of Finance for more than a decade, including as chairman during his previous term. He is a graduate of the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and has served on the board for more than a decade.
Fauerbach was first elected to the board in 2015 and said he joined because he was looking for a way to more actively give back to the town. The 50-year-old has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Penn State University.
Board of Selectmen
There will be no change on the Board of Selectmen after First Selectman Danielle Chesbrough received the nomination from both parties and fellow selectwomen Deborah Downie, a Republican, and June Strunk, a Democrat, ran uncontested. All three had previously served on other boards and committees and were elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2019.
In the coming term, Chesebrough said that the board hopes to be able to work around any additional pandemic-related challenges and return to a more normal routine. The board is also expected to tackle several projects including addressing sewer-upgrade needs, parking and traffic issues in Mystic and completing Mystic Boathouse Park.
She said in late October that these projects, which have been supported by all three of the town’s selectwomen, will help provide important infrastructure improvements that will better position the town for economic growth, provide long-term stability and enhance quality of life for residents.
“During the first two years, we were handcuffed a bit because we had COVID-19 to grapple with,” she said. “This time around, I think we are all looking forward to focusing back on some of these bigger projects and beginning to see some of these things through.”
In other contested races, Democrat Sandy Grimes defeated Republican Jill Beaudoin to earn the seat as town treasurer. In uncontested Stonington races, Sally Birchell Duplice will take over as town clerk and Linda Camelio was elected as tax collector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.