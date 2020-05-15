STONINGTON — Art Howe, the dean of students at Stonington Middle School, will not be returning during the 2020-21 school year and Assistant Principal AnneFay Sullivan has been reassigned to serve as principal at the West Vine Street School.
Stonington Middle School Principal Tim Smith announced the changes in a letter to parents on Thursday. The message, which was distributed by email, highlights the turnover and reasoning while assuring parents and students that Smith and Diana Brucoli will continue to lead the shcool's administrative team moving forward.
"Please join me in wishing these two continued successes in their future careers," Smith wrote. "I know that they will always be Stingrays in our hearts."
Howe, who began serving as the dean of students at Pawcatuck Middle School during the 2018-19 school year, was appointed as dean at the new Stonington Middle School on a one-year special assignment.
Smith said he was selected to aid in the transition during a consolidation that led Pawcatuck and Mystic Middle School to combine to form Stonington Middle School, which is currently in its first academic year.
Smith said the district knew when the position was created that it would end on June 30, 2020. Howe was instrumental in the successful transition at SMS, Smith said, and in the letter wished him well in his next endeavor.
For Sullivan, the change will mark new challenges on a different academic level. Sullivan was selected to fill the assistant principal position at the West Vine Street School as the district moves to replace Alicia Sweet Dawe, who will move to an administrative position at Stonington High School in the coming academic year.
Current West Vine Assistant Principal Kathryn Irvine will step into the role of principal, with Sullivan taking over as assistant principal.
— Jason Vallee
