STONINGTON — Greg Howard, Republican challenger for the Connecticut 43rd assembly district seat, will kick off his 2020 election campaign with a program at Olde Mistick Village on Wednesday.
Howard, an 18-year veteran of the Stonington Police Officer and community youth football and baseball coach, received the party's nomination in August and has since accepted the endorsement of the Independent Party as well. He will challenge incumbent state Rep. Kate Rotella, a Democrat who has served in the role since the retirement of Diana Urban in 2019.
The 43rd assembly district represents all of Stonington and North Stonington.
The kick-off event is open to the public and all residents are welcome regardless of political affiliation, Howard said. The program will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the village meeting house.
— Jason Vallee
