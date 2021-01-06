STONINGTON — Improving conditions for businesses, developing a relief plan for those in child care and hospitality industries and working to resolve issues with the police accountability bill are among the top issues that freshman legislator Greg Howard hopes to address during his first term in Hartford.
State Rep. Howard, R-43rd District, was officially sworn in at the Connecticut State Capitol Wednesday, marking the start of his term. The political newcomer said he is still adjusting to the new role, but has been communicating with constituents and business owners since the November election in an effort to be better prepared to meet the needs of the district.
Those conversations made it clear that the state needed to do more to improve conditions for small businesses and work to safely but quickly roll back pandemic-related restrictions and get back to some sense of normalcy.
“There is still concern and the pandemic remains a top priority, but I believe the state can position itself where by late spring or summer, we can get back to some form of normal,” Howard said. “Once we have moved past the pandemic, the goal is to be ready so that businesses will have the opportunity to thrive.”
It isn’t a change for Howard, who campaigned on a platform that included promises to work toward developing a business-friendly environment in the state, but he said that need was only reinforced by talking with business owners across the district.
Howard, who earned 50.98% of the vote in narrowly defeating incumbent state Rep. Kate Rotella to win the seat for the 43rd District, said that working now with businesses to develop safe but realistic reopening plans while simultaneously enhancing vaccination efforts across the state is his focus. He said addressing unnecessary regulations on businesses and reducing the tax burden will need to be an essential part of that effort.
The 18-year veteran officer of the Stonington Police Department, who also expressed concerns regarding aspects of the police accountability bill during his campaign, said he would also seek to “reword” the legislation in a manner that would more efficiently hold departments and officers accountable without handcuffing police across the state.
“The legislation that was passed puts an unfair burden on some of the state’s best officers,” Howard said. “I would like to rework it to accomplish the goals of police accountability and transparency without causing an unwanted impact on the good officers and departments in our state.”
Howard said he believes that with the support of his community and his family, he will be able to make a difference quickly in his new capacity.
“There are a lot of issues that we need to address at a state level, and I am excited to get to work for the constituents who put their faith in me to represent the district,” he said.
Somers' new role
The start of the Connecticut General Assembly’s 2021 session also brought a new role for state Sen. Heather Somers, who was recently named the Deputy Senate Republican Leader ahead of serving her third term for the state’s 18th Senate District.
Somers announced last week that she was appointed to the position by Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly.
“I am honored to be assigned this leadership position,” Somers said. “I always do my best to be a common sense voice at the state Capitol for the people of southeastern Connecticut. I will continue to do all I can to protect middle-class families. I am so proud to serve the 18th Senate District. I will fight to make our state more affordable and will work with Democrats and Republicans to accomplish that goal.”
In addition to serving as Deputy Senate Republican Leader, Somers will be the leading Republican on the Public Health Committee and the Transportation Committee. She will serve as a member of the Appropriations Committee, which formulates the spending portion of the state budget, as well as on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee.
Somers also currently serves on the state’s COVID Vaccine Advisory Committee and is chairperson of the Vaccine Communications Subcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.