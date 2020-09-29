STONINGTON — Greg Howard, candidate for State Representative for the 43rd District covering Stonington and North Stonington, received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Connecticut PAC.
“NFIB is the leading small-business association in the nation with thousands of members in Connecticut representing a cross-section of the state’s economy. Thank you for standing with NFIB on the issues important to small business,” says Elizabeth Parks and Wendy Traub of NFIB.
