STONINGTON — An initiative led by Connecticut House Republicans is taking aim at juvenile justice reform, and state Rep. Greg Howard, who represents Stonington and North Stonington, is hoping to use his background as a police officer to aid in addressing a growing problem regarding crime committed by juveniles across the state.
Howard, a freshman representative and a detective with the Stonington Police Department, said this week that an issue involving stolen cars has grown exponentially in the past few years — Stonington experienced a string of related incidents in spring and summer of both 2020 and 2021 — and it has brought problems with the state’s juvenile justice system to light. He said it is time to make changes, and he and fellow Republicans are calling on Democrats to join in an effort to improve and address a justice system that is struggling.
“We have reached a point now where we have a juvenile population that is out of control. No system is perfect, but ours is a work in progress that has not had any real progression in some time now,” said Howard, a ranking member of the Public Safety Committee. “There is no fear of justice or policing anymore, and it is leading to a greater number of repeat offenders and offenses. We need to bring back accountability.”
On Jan. 5, Howard and fellow state Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, will host a public safety forum to hear from the public and begin looking at ways to implement meaningful changes that will benefit all of the state’s municipalities.
The program, which is open to the public, will be held in-person at 6:30 p.m. at the Stonington Public Schools Central Office building at 40 Field St. in Pawcatuck. No pre-registration is required.
The effort is part of a push to stop thefts and vandalism, crimes which have seen significant upticks in recent years especially in the state’s suburban and rural communities. When the legislative session ended without “any substantial policy changes,” House Republicans began a campaign to force a special session to develop solutions.
In a press release in early December, Fishbein said that the “stark rise in juvenile crime has alarmed residents from towns and cities throughout the state.”
“Car break-ins, carjackings, stolen vehicles and other property related crimes being committed by juveniles who, when caught, display little fear of prosecution,” said Fishbein, a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee. “For many homeowners and property owners, these crimes are personal, with many feeling like their voices aren't being heard. Law enforcement officers have testified that they feel like their hands are tied, and juveniles are being released as quickly as they’re apprehended. Something must be done. Silence and denial are not the answer.”
In a website to push the effort, www.StopCarThefts.com, proponents put forth a six-point plan that aims to curb the number of incidents occurring in the state.
Among these initiatives are calling for mandatory fingerprinting of juveniles convicted of any felony or Class A misdemeanors; enhancing law enforcement access to juvenile records for post-arrest detention purposes; creating an exception to the six-hour time limit for an arresting officer who has sought an order to detain in good faith but has not received a response; amending existing laws to better provide oversight of repeat juvenile offenders; and providing expedited arraignment for juveniles in felony or Class A misdemeanor cases to prevent early release and commission of additional crimes.
The efforts are among a number of concepts designed to target the heart of the issue, which Howard said was a lack of accountability.
While it is admirable to try and offer everyone second opportunities, Howard said it is important to realize that there will be those who cannot be rehabbed. Preventing them from having the opportunity to continue to commit offenses is an important step in not only curbing existing issues, but preventing other juveniles from committing additional crimes after seeing peers face no penalty or minimal consequences for repeat offenses.
“The focus on rehab is an important component, but the reality is we cannot be ignorant to the fact that you just can’t save everyone,” he said. “That should be only one focus in a larger, more encompassing plan.”
Howard said he is certainly open to ideas and revisions, but said the primary goal is to prevent the number of car thefts and burglaries from continuing to skyrocket. He encouraged anyone with ideas to join the discussion.
“Our goal is to find a bipartisan solution to the issue that will protect our taxpayers,” he said. “No resident should come out of their home to drive to work in the morning only to find their car missing, and while we are encouraging residents to be safe, I am tired of people blaming it on keys being left inside. That is unacceptable.”
