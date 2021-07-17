STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m., at the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House, 40 Palmer St. Following the brief meeting, the society will host a talk by Steven Ujifusa.
Ujifusa, author of “Barons of the Sea: And Their Race to Build the World's Fastest Clipper Ship,” will speak about his book, which features the history of those who sought to build the fastest clipper ships and take part in the lucrative China trade.
The society is also offering free admission to the Captain Nathaniel B. Palmer House and the Lighthouse Museum, 7 Water St., for Connecticut children and one accompanying adult until Monday, Sept. 6. The free admission is courtesy the Connecticut Summer in the Museum program initiative, which encourages families to take advantage of the numerous museums around the state. Funds for the program came from the American Rescue Plan and were approved by the Connecticut State Legislature.
Both museums are open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
