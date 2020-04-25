Author Gail B. MacDonald has a prescient section in her new book, "Hidden History of Mystic & Stonington," which landed on bookstore shelves shortly before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the region.
"At different times in the ever-evolving history of Stonington and Mystic," writes MacDonald, a veteran journalist and University of Connecticut faculty member, "those who lived here were forced to confront their share of natural disasters and other life-changing situations."
With "each significant change and pivotal event," she writes, the people of Stonington and Mystic have always had the ability to adapt to challenging situations, and figure out a way to create a new normal.
As residents in Stonington, Mystic, Westerly and around the world begin to "create a new normal" in light of the coronavirus pandemic, MacDonald said, she's been thinking about pandemics of the past and the impact they've had on societies.
"We haven't felt as collectively fearful as a society in a long time," she said earlier this week in a conversation about her new book. "I think we've forgotten that there have been so many illnesses and diseases though the decades that have seriously impacted people's lives."
"We tend to forget all kinds of history," said MacDonald, and forget that "we're living history every day."
Forgotten past
MacDonald said she wrote "Hidden History of Mystic & Stonington" so she could tell the stories about the people and events not "traditionally featured in history books," and to shed light on forgotten pieces of the past.
"I've always had an interest in history," said MacDonald, age, who grew up in Willington, Conn., a small town near Storrs. And she also has an interest in highlighting people whose stories had not been fully told.
People like Mary Burtch, of Stonington, who was 18 years old when she married William Brewster, a whaling captain, on March 23, 1841. By the couple's fourth wedding anniversary, MacDonald writes, Mary decided that waiting in port for her husband's return was not for her. On Nov. 4, 1845, Mary sailed out of Stonington with her husband aboard the whaling ship Tiger.
"It was an unusual decision," MacDonald writes in the section of the book called "Women of Distinction."
Then there was the American explorer, naturalist, author, mountaineer and photographer Mary Jobe Akeley who established a girls' camp near the Mystic River four years before women won the right to vote in the United States.
"She was a pretty amazing person," said MacDonald about the woman whose property is now a nature preserve managed by the Dennison Pequotsepos Nature Center. "I really, really enjoyed learning about her."
"I thought I knew a lot of history," said the author with a chuckle, "but there are tons of stories I knew nothing about."
For instance, MacDonald said, while she'd heard about the Wadawanuck House — "the sprawling hotel" that "helped make Stonington a destination for travelers and vacationers for many decades both before and after the Civil War" that once occupied "quiet, leafy Wadawanuck Square, home to what is now the Stonington Free Library" — she didn't realize it also housed an early college for women.
She writes about the state's first women's college — the Wadawanuck Young Ladies Institute — in the chapter called "Forgotten Places in a Changing Landscape." The chapter also includes the story about the Mystic Oral School, and Stonington's Town Farm, an almshouse once located on Wheeler Road.
'Personal stories'
MacDonald said she also wanted to more deeply explore issues surrounding race and ethnicity.
"What I really wanted was personal stories," she said. "I was interested in finding out about Native Americans, women and immigrants, those were my big groups."
Her chapters called "Natives' Land," "Perseverance and Prejudice" and "Immigrants Shape the Community" include some dark, difficult-to-read stories of ethnic cleansing, bigotry and hatred.
For instance, there's the story of Minnie Carter and her sister, Gertrude Owens, who owned the Orchard House, which catered to a primarily middle-class African-American clientele. When the sisters decided to move their guest house from Liberty Street in Pawcatuck to "a traditional New England-style inn on Route 1 that had first operated as the White House Inn," MacDonald writes,"the neighbors were not so delighted."
After the sale was finalized, a petition began circulating "to keep Carter and her sister from operating the inn."
"The petition was based soley on racial prejudice," MacDonald writes.
In the end, she writes, the sisters won the respect and patronage of the neighbors who initially gave them a chilly reception, and "guests fell in love with the place and the quality of food, lodging and service it provided."
The book also includes the story of the Boy Scout troop from St. Michael the Archangel Church, whose application to participate in a Pawcatuck parade was denied in what she writes was "the latest example of anti-Catholic sentiment against the parishioners of Pawcatuck by those in power locally."
Eventually the Boy Scouts triumphed, but only with the creativity of a local priest.
"We want to forget that type of thing happened," said MacDonald. "We tend to flatten history."
For instance, said MacDonald, there's the difficult truth about the prevalence of slavery in the north and racism in the abolitionist movement.
On a lighter note, MacDonald's book includes a story about Anthony Squadrito, the handsome barber from Sicily who scandalized Stonington society when he married the widow of a sea captain who was 41 years his senior.
Learning a lot
MacDonald said she spent hours at the Stonington Historical Society's Richard W. Woodworth Library and relied on resources available at the various local historical societies, from Westerly, to Mystic River to the Connecticut State Historical Society in Hartford. She also did research at the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center at the University of Connecticut, read newsletters and stories in newspaper databases and interviewed local historians and journalists.
MacDonald, 60, who was a staff writer at The Day of New London for many years, served on the Stonington Board of Education and, for several years, was the chairwoman. She is also the author of “Morton F. Plant and the Connecticut Shoreline.”
She and her husband, Bruce MacDonald, a Westerly native, moved to New London in 2017, after 25 years of living in Pawcatuck. Their daughter, Cara, is a West Broad Street School and Pawcatuck Middle School graduate and graduated from Stonington High School in 2007.
MacDonald said she had been looking forward to the many book events and talks that had been scheduled to coincide with the book's release — long before social distancing overtook our lives — and was disappointed when they had to be canceled.
"There are more important things going on right now," she said, "and obviously our attention needs to be there."
"You learn a lot at those events," MacDonald added. "It's when you get to talk to people and hear their stories and that's what's most rewarding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.