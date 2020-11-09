STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society’s annual Deck the Walls event will be held online this year to accommodate everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
The event features one-of-a-kind handmade wreaths and holiday décor available for purchase through bidding. The wreaths will be displayed virtually at deckthewalls.givesmart.com, where bidders can register for free to place bids. The site is designed for use on a smartphone, alerting participants if they’ve won — or been outbid.
The auction begins on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and continues through Friday, Dec. 4. Winners may pick up their items at the Capt. Nathaniel Palmer House, 40 Palmer St.
All proceeds from the event support the Historical Society’s community programming, its museums and the Woolworth Library. For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
— Sun staff
