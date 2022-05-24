STONINGTON — Working as a high school guidance counselor wasn’t necessarily a career that Holly Saad dreamed about growing up. Then again, there wasn’t necessarily a career plan in mind when she first went off to college either.
While a senior at Assumption College in Worcester, where she majored in psychology, Saad was trying to figure out her career options when a college advisor guided her to consider obtaining a master’s degree as a school counselor. Saad said it was some of the best advice she ever received, and if given the chance, she would choose it all again.
“My ultimate goal is to help those who need it and I feel like this is a job where I have been blessed with that opportunity,” said Saad, 37, on Tuesday as she stood surrounded by colleagues and friends. “I just want to remain focused on that.”
A 12-year member of the Stonington High School faculty, Saad was honored for her dedication and leadership Tuesday as she was named the 2022 Educator of the Year for Stonington Public Schools. She was surprised with the announcement at lunch by both school and district administrators, accompanied by her husband, Nassim, and their children, 7-year-old Hudson and 4-year-old Beckett, who delivered flowers and balloons.
The recognition caught Saad off-guard, leaving her speechless as she was quickly surrounded not only by the announcement party but a large group of excited students curious to see what was happening.
Acting Principal Alicia Dawe led the way with Principal Mark Friese, who will retire at the end of the school year, Superintendent Van Riley, and Assistant Superintendent Mary Anne Butler, who will soon take over as superintendent, all in attendance as well.
Butler, who chaired the committee of former Educator of the Year honorees charged with selecting the 2022 recipient, said Saad’s nomination stood out from other worthy recipients because of the particular challenges she has faced in guiding students through the pandemic and her determination to constantly improve student learning.
Riley shared similar thoughts in a speech before colleagues, saying Saad is a leader in the school community in numerous ways, including as a champion for mental health wellness, advisor of the school’s leadership program, organizer of the Mother-Daughter Banquet and running the American Sign Language Club.
“Every day, she helps students to find their own ways to be successful and skilled,” Riley said. "They trust in Holly and she has helped many to navigate the often rocky road that is teenage life.”
It has been a challenging few years for Saad, who like many struggled to try and balance family needs with work responsibilities while being a mother and educator simultaneously — all while stuck working remotely for over a year. Rather than give in, Saad said she saw an opportunity to help others who might otherwise have been left behind, and it gave her an added motivation to wake up and connect with students every day.
She didn’t just juggle the challenges, according to Stonington Middle School language arts teacher Lauren McGugan, but found a way to excel and help the students to thrive despite the incredibly unusual circumstances.
“With the pandemic, there has been a greater need than ever to help children with mental health. Holly has done that beautifully,” said McGugan, a mother of two who said Saad aided both her children in high school, helping them succeed even when both suffered separate concussions as freshman. “She is always there for the kids in any way they need her to help them succeed.”
Dawe said one of the aspects that sets Saad apart is her ability to “see the whole child.” She said Saad has a natural ability to identify students’ needs in order to provide a nurturing environment necessary for learning.
Nassim Saad said he is proud of his wife, who has never failed to amaze him with the way she is able to balance all the responsibilities of being a mother, wife and educator without ever thinking twice. And her children said Saad is just as good a mom as she is an educator — maybe even better.
“She wakes up every day thinking about what’s in the best interest of these kids and their families. I am excited for her and can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Nassim said.
