STONINGTON — A neighborhood and community development specialist currently working in Groton has been named the town’s director of economic and community development.
Stonington announced Thursday that the town has hired Susan Cullen, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, to fill the void left when Jason Vincent resigned in late 2019. Cullen is expected to begin in her new role on May 4.
“Having worked for so many years in a neighboring town, I am excited to turn my experience to use in my own community,” Cullen, a Stonington resident, said in a press release Thursday. “I am looking forward to meeting with business owners, community leaders, and all other interested parties as soon as possible and to start working on projects that will address various needs and opportunities in this very special town we call home.”
Cullen has worked for the Town of Groton’s Office of Planning and Development Services since 1999. She has recently managed several major projects, including providing oversight and administration for the Community Development Block Program and the town’s Revolving Loan Fund. She has also been involved in the development of several housing projects in the community.
Born in California, Cullen moved to Stonington in 1998 and has lived in the community ever since. She is a founding member of the town’s Architectural Design Review Board and is an assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 9.
The town currently remains in negotiation regarding Cullen’s salary and benefits, but she is expected to receive a base pay of approximately $100,000.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Cullen brings a wide variety of experience and success as a grant-writer, a talent that she said will be essential for the community to secure funding for a range of projects without putting costs on the backs of the taxpayers.
“Even before this pandemic, having someone with a strong background in grant-writing was a big need for the town. That’s only more important now as we look at working with a tight budget in the coming months,” Chesebrough said.
In the past four years alone, Cullen has helped secure approximately $4 million in state and federal grants to benefit Groton-based projects. Chesebrough and Stonington Town Planner Keith Brynes each said she also brings a wide range of other strengths as a seasoned professional with experience in business attraction and retention, brownﬁeld cleanup and redevelopment, town property redevelopment and rights-of-way negotiation.
“We had a number of talented and highly qualified applicants; however, Susan stood out across all categories,” Brynes said. “I am very much looking forward to working with her and know she will be a great asset for the town.”
Filling other needs
The town is continuing its push to fill two additional vacancies, town engineer and director of administrative services. Chesebrough said Thursday that each is in different stages, but that the town hopes to fill both positions in the coming months.
The town first put out a request for applications earlier this year, but the search returned only two qualified candidates, both of whom later withdrew their applications for the position. With no prospective candidates remaining available for hire, Chesebrough said the town will need to review the salary and benefits package to make it more competitive before seeking a second round of applicants.
“We need to make sure we are being fair and competitive in what we offer, and hopefully we’ll get a more robust list of candidates the second time around,” Chesebrough said.
In the meantime, the town has already placed a request for applicants for the director of administrative services and will consider that position a priority hire. The current director, Vincent Pacileo III, will be retiring in May, officials said.
