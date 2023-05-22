MYSTIC — Acclaimed Canadian director, photographer and photojournalist Rita Leistner will be in the audience Wednesday night at Mystic Luxury Cinema for the New England premiere of her new film, "Forest for the Trees: The Tree Planters" during the 20th anniversary celebration for Stonington-based Green Planet Films.
The film has been attracting awards and attention around the world, according to Filmmaker Chris Kepple, Green Planet's chief operating officer who said in an email that the film features "heroic, large-scale, live action portraits of the men and women reforesting Canada by hand and shovel, one tree at a time."
The film "digs deep," said Leistner, 59, Monday afternoon from Montreal as she prepared for her trip to the states.
"Pun intended," she added with a deep, warm laugh. "It's a metaphor about saving ourselves and personal recovery."
"And it's about so much more than planting trees," she said. "It all depends on how you look at it."
In her film — which explores the physical and emotional aspects of workers in a community of Canadian west coast tree planters — Leistner weaves together still photos and film footage.
Suzanne Harle, founder and chair of Green Planet Films, said in an interview Monday that "Forest for the Trees: The Tree Planters," is not solely about tree planting and the people who do the work of planting trees.
"It's also educational," she said of the film that's been described as "gritty yet upbeat," and "a visually and artistically unique documentary" featuring "vivid and dramatically lit photos with intimate interviews."
"Cinematographically it's beautiful," Harle said, "as is the music."
"It's also about depression, and addiction and mental health," she added. "But mostly, it's about community."
"We've had many tag lines for the film," said Leistner who interviewed 300 tree planters over the many years it took to make the film. "One of them was 'The road to recovery is one step at a time'."
"Art, recovery and the environment," she said, are at the core of her film, which can be considered as a cinematic metaphor for the human condition.
Leistner, who has been sober for more than 15 years, was a tree planter herself for a decade, while she was a university student. The skills she learned, she said, helped her prepare for her next career, that of a photojournalist, photographer and documentary film maker.
After spending 15 years in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan, said Leistner who was an adjunct professor of the history of photojournalism at the University of Toronto, said she was "feeling kind of hopeless."
"I was teaching," she continued, "and I asked myself, 'how dare I not have hope when I'm teaching young people'?"
That's when she decided to make "Forest for the Trees: The Tree Planters," a film that explores themes of "purpose, struggle and belonging."
Tree planters dig and place an average of 2,000 trees in the ground each day. The very best planters place 5,000-6,000 in the soil.
One of the many surprising developments the came out of the film making, said Leistner, was the relationships she forged with the tree planters she interviewed.
"I've made lifelong friendships with some amazing young people," said Leistner who also plans to make a guest appearance at a filmmaking workshop Green Planet is presenting at the Mystic Seaport Museum while she is in town. "It was completely unexpected."
Leistner's appreciation is apparent as she talks about the film's score and its composer, noted Canadian musician Kevin Quain, a man she calls "a Canadian national treasure."
"He's an amazing talent," she said. "He's devoted his life to his craft."
Leistner said the final pieces of the film were stitched together during the COVID-19 pandemic, so most of the meetings were held on Zoom.
"We had some hilarious moments," she said, "It was actually was fun for me and became like a therapy."
One of the good things to come out of the pandemic, Leistner said, was that it drew attention to musicians who were performing live online.
"If you go to Kevin's website, https://kevinquain.com/," she said, carefully spelling out the composer's website, "you can listen to his music and get a link to his You Tube channel and maybe put some bread in the jar."
Leistner, a 2018 World Press Photo Digital Storytelling Award-winner, has won three Canadian National Magazine Awards Gold Medals and has gained a reputation for her work in conflict zones and for her in-depth portraits people living and working in extreme conditions — such as soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, female wrestlers in the United States, and loggers in Canada. She is also the author of "Unembedded: Four Independent Photojournalists on the War in Iraq," "The Edward Curtis Project," and Looking for "Marshall McLuhan in Afghanistan."
Leistner, whose photographs have been published widely, exhibited internationally and collected by national institutions, also wrote the chapter on war photography for the new "Routledge Companion to Photography and Visual Culture."
Green Planet Films, whose mission is to "disseminate, exhibit and discuss educational documentary motion pictures with academic institutions, businesses, and the public," was first incorporated in California in in 2003, then relocated to Stonington. The company received a grant of $4,750 from Connecticut Humanities that will help fund "Green Planet Films Presents" in partnership with the International Ocean Film Festival.
Wednesday's 7 p.m. event will also feature a Q&A with the director, along with a raffle and reception following the film. Tickets are $20 with all proceeds to benefit the work of Green Planet Films.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.mysticluxurycinemas.com.
