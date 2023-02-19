STONINGTON — When the pandemic struck the U.S. in 2020, Rhys Thornell was left sitting at home to watch his freshman year on the Stonington Crew team disappear. If not for a socially-distanced fundraiser, the first-ever Million Meter Row-A-Thon, he would have been without any competitive challenge at all.
Now a Stonington High School senior, the 18-year-old Thornell has come full circle with the team and is looking forward to crew members and the community coming together to support the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center on Feb. 25 — this time with an in-person event that will include town officials, education administrators and volunteers all joining the challenge of rowing a million meters in a single day.
“When we first started talking, all I could think about at first was that season in 2020 and having to do that from home, and it made me think,” he said. “This, by doing it in-person this year, is something that will let us share our passion with the community, enjoy training with our friends and parents, and helping those in need at the same time.”
The second row-a-thon promises to be far more of a community celebration as the Stonington Crew teams prepare to come together and open their training facility, located at the former Stonington Public Schools Administrative Offices on North Stonington Road, to row one million meters to raise money for the PNC.
John Thornell, girls varsity coach and a member of the Friends of Stonington Crew, said although the purpose of the first event in 2020 was to find meaning in the lost season, it proved far more effective in fundraising than the team ever anticipated. The PNC received a check for $7,513.83 following the first effort.
The fundraiser ended after just one year, however, due in large part to competitions returning, ongoing restrictions and other challenges such as gaining sponsors and approvals for the construction of a brand-new facility at Mystic Boathouse Park.
With so many around the community and region facing financial struggles as a result of inflation, Thornell said many on the team wanted to come together once more to revive the fundraiser, show off facilities that now include 30 rowing machines including 8 state-of-the-art erg units, and give back to a community that has supported the team over a challenging past few years.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, and our team works with them every Thanksgiving to pack boxes,” Thornell said. “This year, (Boys Head Coach) Sally Machin came back and suggested we find a way to get involved with the PNC once again.”
The 2023 event will feature added participants, including a few familiar names and faces. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough issued a challenge to her staff and Stonington Public School employees challenging them to join in, attending in person and rowing a distance to aid the march to a million meters.
Joining Chesebrough will be Superintendent of Schools Mary Anee Butler, SHS Principal Alicia Dawe, Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and more.
“This is a great team-building exercise, not just for crew members but our town as a whole,” Chesebrough said. “This is another example of the way that our community comes together to support one another and the community’s 40 nonprofits.”
For students, the opportunity to show off their skills, share passion and give back was more than enough reason to take part — as long as they don’t have to do from home.
Boys crew members Rhys Thornell and junior Matt Drago, and junior girls crew member Sydney Plant, sophomore Willow Fraser and junior Mia Bottone each said they were excited to have some fun, tone down the senior nature of competition and do something to give back.
All five students said they were hesitant at first when thoughts returned to the isolated million meter effort a few years ago, but said they were excited to take part after hearing it would allow them to enjoy together with family and friends in a group setting
“This is a great opportunity for us to open our doors, let everyone come see what we do and what we love, and it all helps those who need it most,” Plant said. “What more could you want?”
Machin said she felt it would be a good chance for the team to “let loose” with one another as well and just have some fun. After a long winter of training, she said it is a great final boost before heading out back onto the water.
Those interested in learning more, and anyone who is able to make a donation is encouraged to visit the team’s event website at www.stoningtoncrew.org/rowathon.
“Anything we can do to help out and give back is worth it. That’s why we are bringing this event back,” Machin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.