STONINGTON — There’s a lot that Republican Greg Howard hopes to accomplish if granted a second term as representative of the 43rd Connecticut House District, but first he will need to outpoll a Pawcatuck woman who is on the ballot for the first time after working behind the scenes with the Democratic Party for years.
To earn a sophomore term in office, Howard will have to defeat challenger Ashley Gillece, a 36-year-old member of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee who, despite serving as a volunteer in town, is seeking an elected seat for the first time.
Both candidates have expressed strong support for educational initiatives and lower taxes, although each has brought a different perspective and focus during their campaigns. Gillece has centered her efforts on public health, including veteran care and protecting reproductive rights, as well as on lowering costs for working families. Howard is focused on criminal justice reform, trade partnerships in education and reductions in spending and tax liabilities.
Ashley Gillece
A single mother living in Pawcatuck, Gillece said she has been forced to adjust her budget several times in the past few years to meet costs associated with the pandemic and recent inflation, and she was left feeling like there was no one at the state level to represent her or those like her. It was her own experiences that convinced the longtime local Democrat to step out from behind the scenes.
“As a single mom, I know firsthand how tough the past few years have been and will make affordability to both live and thrive in Connecticut a top priority from day one,” she said. “I'm the candidate who will fight for all in our community and our shared values.”
Gillece works as a bartender and server, and she has completed several college courses. She has been a member of the Democratic Town Committee for a decade and has volunteered in a variety of capacities, including as a member of the Charter Reform Commission, and has worked with numerous Democratic causes and campaigns. Gillece also volunteers regularly at several regional nonprofits.
If elected, she said her top priority would be affordability and quality of life, including working toward more affordable healthcare options, reducing and offsetting growing food costs, and providing resources for families. She was also critical of Howard’s perceived “lack of support” toward women’s reproductive rights due to his vote on a bill that would have codified abortion rights in the state.
“A ‘no’ vote on that is a ‘no’ vote on women’s rights as far as I am concerned,” she said.
She said with inflation forcing many people to tighten their belts and energy prices leaving some worried about winter costs, her immediate goal would be to find ways to lower costs and lessen the economic impact on families and the community.
“I will fight for hard-working families across the district who are struggling to get by while continuing to fund programs for our seniors and others on fixed incomes,” she said. “I will also work closely with longtime allies in the legislature to ensure that Stonington, Ledyard and North Stonington get the funding we need and deserve.”
Greg Howard
In his freshman term in office, Howard was a vocal proponent of schools returning to in-person learning and worked to help get students back into the classrooms. The next step is to improve their experience and education while there, provide opportunities to prevent idle hands and provide a positive impact in lowering youth crime, he said.
It is all part of a long-term plan that Howard said he hopes to implement in order to make Stonington a leader in the state and Connecticut a leader in the nation when it comes to education, affordability and quality of life.
“It is an ambitious plan that would need to roll out in phases, but with the recent launch of the pre-apprenticeship program at Stonington High School there is an opportunity for us here to do something really special,” he said.
The 43-year-old veteran police officer is a 20-year member of the Stonington Police Department, where he is currently employed as a detective. He lives in Pawcatuck with his wife, Shana, and the couple’s two sons.
In his long-term education plan, Howard said he would like to create a partnership between state trade workers and schools. The multi-phased system would initially focus on identifying interested trade experts in fields such as plumbing and electrical, and to have them come in and teach specific courses part time.
“There are many tradespeople who are 65 or reaching that age, and they’ve worked their whole lives. Many do not want to sit still in retirement,” he said. “This program would partner them with schools in order to provide hands-on training for the next generation.”
A long-term goal would then be to create a school-to-work program that would allow students to work afternoons for an agreed-upon wage. The partnership would provide income, credit and training for the students while also providing needed labor for organizations who have struggled to fill open, less-desired roles.
Howard said that, if elected to a second term, he would also continue to seek a reduction in tax burden, including much-needed relief to farms throughout the state, and to find ways to reduce costs on businesses in order to lower product costs for Connecticut residents.
“There’s a lot I want to get done, and I’m ready to get work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.