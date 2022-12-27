MYSTIC — On any given afternoon, visitors to Mystic & Noank Library may find the building bustling with activity, from meetings between organizations including the Mystic Calligraphers or Rotary Club of Mystic to demonstrations by art, cuisine or nature experts.
Other days, patrons may instead be focused online, enjoying a broadcast of regional programs hosted at another location or perhaps getting some one-on-one aid from Adult Services Librarian Ery Caswell, the library’s tech guru, to sharpen their skills with the latest devices. Of course, Library Director Christine Bradley said last week you can still grab a classic book if you’d like and take advantage of a nice second-floor window nook that serves as a favorite spot for Bradley, with a view from the top of the hill that overlooks the sights of downtown Mystic.
It’s a variable mix of what the traditional library used to be and the community activity centers that contemporary libraries have become as they seek to engage larger populations of the community than ever before.
“The pandemic changed a lot of things, but from a positive standpoint it allowed us to really reevaluate the way we did some things and incorporate some of our old-fashioned traditions with new technology,” Bradley said during a recent interview. “It gave us the opportunity and a source of funding to build for the future.”
Standing near the front of a large conference room on the first-floor, a Meeting Owl 3 positioned centered at the front of a boardroom table with the screen showing Bradley and a second frame focused on a photographer in the room, she demonstrated the 360-degree capabilities of the camera. The technology has become an essential part of all meetings held at the library, she said, with even smaller organizations often electing to use it to incorporate the broadcast features and connect with others working remotely or from a distance.
The technology is something the library had explored even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bradley explained, but the need for social distancing drastically increased the need for the library to prepare technologically for the future.
When everything was forced to close in 2020, it triggered an almost immediate shift to streaming services. The need for technology became exponentially important as a means of communication with the general public, and to continue to provide services at a time when face-to-face interactions were considered a health hazard.
“Since that time, almost everything we have done and almost every organization — even those people often may see as having ‘older members’ — has embraced the hybrid format,” Bradley said. “It has been a tremendous way to enhance the quality of our program and expand our reach more than ever before.”
Pivoting to partnerships
The library’s unique collection of books isn’t going anywhere, with circulation of print materials increasing year over year. The pandemic allowed a new stream of resources to become available, however, and the library found numerous opportunities through regional, state and federal grants.
Money from the American Rescue Plan Act played an essential role in acquiring funding for the purchase of the Meeting Owl technology and to revamp wireless Internet signal to strengthen it both throughout the inside of the building and the surrounding park property, Bradley said other funds helped to secure access to a wider range of downloadable content through the Libby system, as well as offering options through pay-per-use services such as Hoopla.
Library patrons also have access to other technology as well, including read-to-use computers and Zoom services.
Caswell said perhaps the most noticeable change, however, was the library’s ability to offer a wider range of video content and special programming online, thanks in large part to a consortium of area libraries that came together to pool ideas and share resources. What emerged was a shared-services agreement that allowed all libraries to expand their online content for local communities.
“We were inspired by each other to find a way to share costs, and it has allowed us to put a special focus on programming that we wouldn’t be able to justify offering otherwise,” Caswell said. “We have been able to reach a much wider audience since transitioning to hybrid programming, and it has led to a great mix of topics and experts.”
A good example of the reach a program can have was seen over the summer as Caswell and the Mystic & Noank Library hosted a foraging expert to conduct a wild mushroom demonstration just before the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center’s Wild Mushroom Festival.
The library’s event was so popular, it drew a live online turnout of more than 200 people online and has since had more than 1,000 views on Youtube, the result of interest spreading far and wide without anyone even stepping foot in the library.
“These are the types of programs we couldn’t even consider before, and now it seems we are able to offer something online each and and every week, if not more often than that,” Bradley said.
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said for residents who live on the eastern side of the Mystic River, the library is an incredible resource that provided immeasurable value when everyone was stuck in quarantine.
“It has become so much more than the old concept of an archive and much more of a community hub,” Chesebrough said.
Building ‘Library Park’
While standing at that second-floor window, overlooking the green below, Bradley said she sees a future that holds far more outdoor opportunities for those who visit the “library on the hill.”
“We have noticed the difference since the start of the pandemic, and even as things reopened, the park area that surrounds the library has been used exponentially more by residents and patrons,” Bradley said. “Even on Sundays and holidays when we are closed, you will find people enjoying the day all around the grounds.”
One reason for the increase in visitors is the expanded wifi offered outside the library. The installation of a more powerful fiber optic line has increased both range and strength. The other reason, Bradley said, is a general trend of spending more time outdoors.
Either way, the library is committed to finding a way of improving the outdoor area to accommodate the growing demand.
When Bradley looks outside, she sees families enjoying picnics, community concerts and a wide range of other opportunities. The library is currently working with local engineer Chad Frost to develop a Master Plan, and the library’s staff is exploring and applying for any available grants.
It is still a bit early to fully detail plans just yet, Bradley said, but the library is looking forward to unveiling the initial plans in April as it hopes to hit the ground running. It won’t be an easy venture, Bradley admits, but she looks forward to what seeing the project through will mean for the future of Mystic & Noank Library.
“When I look around the property, I see a place that has the potential to be both a social and media center for the whole community for years to come. That’s the future we are hoping to build,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.