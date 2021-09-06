A series of Dine to Donate fundraisers will be held later this week to support the Josh Piver Memorial Scholarship fund.
Piver, a 1996 Stonington High School graduate, died in the Sept. 11 attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, where he worked on the 105th floor of the North tower for Cantor Fitzgerald.
On Friday, Sept. 10, the Portuguese Club in Stonington will hold a Dine to Donate night.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the following establishments will take part: the Capt. Daniel Packer Inne, the Oyster Club, the Engine Room, Nana's Bakery and Pizza, Grass & Bone, Taquerio, Rio Salado, the Jealous Monk, Dog Watch Cafe, Dog Watch Mystic, Macondo, Stonington Pizza Palace, Steak Loft, Go Fish, Breakwater, Red 36, and Bravo Bravo.
In addition, you can shop to donate on Saturday at OMO Gifts and Cove Ledge Package Store.
Sun staff
