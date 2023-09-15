STONINGTON — In 2004, Faith MacDonald’s career as a teacher nearly came to an end as quickly as it had begun.
Then a first-year teacher overseeing instruction of first-grade students at Deans Mill School, she was struggling to connect, particularly with those having difficulties learning to read, and could not seem to find a way to help them. It was agonizing for MacDonald, who had spent her whole life working to reach this point only to find she was not equipped to help.
“I was just having such an awful first year and I was completely lacking confidence, especially when it came to figuring out how to help my kids read,” she said. “I took a week off to decide if teaching was for me, and I was fortunate enough to be able to rely on my colleagues to pick me back up.”
Nearly 20 years later, it is MacDonald that teachers and staff at West Vine Street School turn to when they need guidance on reading instruction — and it is the reason that MacDonald has earned the title as Stonington Public Schools' 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. To make the accomplishment just a little more sweet, MacDonald is the instructional language arts coach at the 2023 elementary school of the year for the Connecticut Association of Schools.
A Charlestown native and 1997 graduate of Chariho High School, MacDonald and her husband, Stonington High Assistant Principal Manuel MacDonald, live in Westerly. They are the parents of four boys, 14-year-old Camden, 12-year-old Mason and 10-year-old twins Brennen and Connor.
Faith MacDonald earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2001 and returned to earn a Master’s of Reading from URI in 2009. MacDonald has also continually earned additional certifications along the way, West Vine Street Principal Kathryn Irvine said.
While the start of her career may have been rough, Irvine said she believes the heartbreaking experience that MacDonald faced was essential in her development and led her to become a leader in the school and stand out from the 28 other qualified nominees from across the district.
In fact, if there is something that stands out in MacDonald’s teaching style, it is the confidence she instills in students schoolwide, resulting in endless excited greetings, hugs and high-fives with students in the hallways on a daily basis.
“One thing that separates Faith, all the students know her and seem to gravitate towards her. Sometimes a student needs that feeling that they have someone in their corner who will be their greatest fan cheering them on,” Irvine said this week. “That is something she gives them; Faith is truly amazing in the sense that I have never seen her give up on any student.”
In Stonington, the annual Teacher of the Year is selected following a spring nomination and review process. District leadership, including members of the Board of Education and administrative offices, form a committee that then takes nominations from staff at all of the town’s schools.
MacDonald received three separate nominations for the recognition, each coming from colleagues at the West Vine Street School. Second-grade teachers Kerry Offen and Christine Mercier and third-grade teacher Andrea Gervasini all said part of what set MacDonald apart and led to their nominations was her ability to connect not only with the students, but staff as well.
Offen said that her classroom has implemented aspects of Enhanced Core Reading Instruction, a program to aid those with difficulties using modified techniques, and she herself now uses some of what she was taught on a daily basis.
“(Faith) really took me under her wing, and she has been essential in helping me grow as an instructor,” Offen said. “She didn’t give up until I had it all right. She taught things I needed to practice in order to do well, and she gave me the confidence I needed to succeed as a teacher.”
Mercier and Gervasini also praised the ways in which MacDonald was able to connect with those around her in different ways. Whenever someone had a question, whether it was a student or colleague, they said MacDonald made herself approachable and never turned anyone away.
“She is always knowledgeable, always resourceful and she continually comes up with the best course of action whenever there is an issue or challenge,” Mercier said. “She is always there to provide support, whether it’s for me or the students.”
MacDonald’s work isn’t limited to the district, either. She is a member of a University of Connecticut education analysis database team and is involved with the LEARN Regional Educational Service Center, based in Old Lyme, and the state’s ELA Reading Leadership Implementation Council.
In the future, MacDonald said she would love to have an opportunity to expand her efforts and find a literacy instruction role for the entire district — a position she acknowledges they do not currently have and is not common among district administrations — but said she is also incredibly comfortable and happy at West Vine and is excited to remain there for years to come.
“I am really happy here, I love what I do and I love supporting teachers with reading instruction,” she said. “It’s a long way from where I started, and I couldn’t be more pleased with where this path had taken me.”
