PAWCATUCK — Yale New Haven Health will offer free COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic individuals at a mobile site behind the Stonington Human Services building at 166 South Broad St. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Photo ID is required for all people being tested.
No appointments are required and there is no fee.
For more information, visit YNHHS.org or call 833-275-9644.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.