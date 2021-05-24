MYSTIC — Should Stonington and Groton consider installing parking meters in downtown Mystic? Would partnerships with private entities provide more parking options for local businesses? Could a shuttle bus from area lots and hotels help reduce heavy traffic and ease parking issues?
Members of the community will be asked to weigh in on ideas such as these, as well as sharing any possible solutions they may have as the two communities come together on Thursday evening to host a public meeting and discussion on a recently completed Mystic Parking Study.
The virtual forum, which will be held via Zoom and later shared online, will focus on review of the study as well as open an early brainstorming discussion to "identify effective parking strategies to better manage and improve parking conditions in downtown Mystic." The forum is open to the public, but those seeking to speak at the forum are asked to register in advance.
"This is the next step in a two-town effort to address traffic and parking issues in the downtown area," Stonington First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough said. "We unfortunately hear from people all the time who make off-the-cuff remarks like 'I'm not going down there, the traffic is a zoo.' This is a chance to hear from residents and those impacted on ways to make traveling to the downtown area easier."
The program will begin with results of a jointly commissioned study conducted by John Burke, a Massachusetts-based parking, transit and downtown development consultant. Burke is prepared to present the towns with a plan that would include potential ideas for paid parking that could help improve traffic flow and enhance parking.
Among the concepts to be presented will be that of installing parking meters to help regulate downtown traffic. The idea would seek to use the meters to help better enforce the two-hour parking limit, provide a source of income to aid in enforcement and road improvements, and help provide more organized parking options for both residents and visitors.
The concept is still very much in the brainstorming stages — officials said any work resulting from Thursday's discussion would not likely begin before summer 2022 at the earliest — and Chesebrough said officials would also need to explore further the benefits, as well as any negative impacts such as increased traffic on side streets that do not have meters.
"Is this something our residents would want to see? It's something we are going to need to gauge," she said.
Other concepts to be presented include possible partnerships with a private entity to create new lots and spaces, as well as seeking to partner with other businesses including area hotels in order to develop a shuttle bus route that could benefit both residents and visitors on both sides of the Mystic River.
Chesebrough said officials would also like to hear directly from the residents and business owners themselves, and she encouraged those with ideas to attend and share their concepts. She said solving the parking issue long-term will require a team effort with input from those on both sides of the river.
"There are different needs for those on different sides of the river, and that is something that both communities are going to need to consider," she said. "The purpose of this meeting is to really jumpstart the conversation so that everyone has a voice and everyone's needs will be addressed."
Thursday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and is available online via Zoom at http://bit.ly/MysticParking52721. Those wishing to speak must register in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.