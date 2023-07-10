FILE - Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker testifies on Capitol Hill before the House Budget Committee on May 13, 1992, in Washington, DC. Weicker, a Republican U.S. senator who tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings, championed legislation to protect people with disabilities and later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at a hospital in Middletown, Conn., after a short illness. He was 92. (AP Photo/John Duricka, File)