STONINGTON — While rumors swirl surrounding candidates who might be running for local office this November, members of the Board of Selectmen are not yet ready to commit to campaigns. Instead, they say, they are more focused on town business.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and selectwomen June Strunk and Deborah Downie all said this week that they have not made any decisions about whether to seek reelection. The town is in the middle of budget season and is moving forward with several active projects, all three said, which will remain the focus in the coming months.
Chesebrough said she has made “no decisions whatsoever” regarding reelection and said she would not expect to make that decision for several months yet.
“Right now there hasn’t been much time to make any decisions. In the last few months, there has been a lot of attention on several ongoing projects around the community,” Chesebrough said. “As far as the Board of Selectmen, that is where our attention has been, really.”
Chesebrough, Strunk and Downie, who are unaffiliated, Democrat and Republican, respectively, by affiliation, were all elected in a sweeping change of leadership in 2019. The election of the three women marked a first for the community for its top elected offices. All women received considerable community support in earning reelection in 2021 as well.
In emails this week, both Strunk and Downie said it was too early in the year to make a commitment to seek reelection and said it may still be several months before a decision is made one way or another.
“It is still early, and there are a lot of potential changes that could happen before July,” Downie said in her email response.
Republican Bryan Bentz announced his intent to run for first selectman in March, an early effort he said was to help build name recognition as he continues to expand his service to the community. Bentz came out of political retirement last September to fill a seat left vacant by the death of Republican Board of Finance member David Motherway Jr.
Bentz had first earned a seat on the Board of Finance in 2001 and worked as a member for 18 years before retiring from political life in 2019 for personal reasons.
“It was my time on the Board of Finance that made me want to consider first running for selectman, but the timing wasn’t right before,” he said recently. “My circumstances have changed, and I am at a point in my life where I am able to commit to something more demanding, and I believe I have the expertise to help make a difference.”
Chesebrough said that while she has made no decisions herself, she would encourage any town residents with an interest in serving to reach out and she would be willing to help show them how they can get involved.
“Public service is the backbone of our local government,” she said. “I am willing to sit and talk with anyone who has an interest, whether it’s a role on the Board of Finance or the Office of First Selectman.”
