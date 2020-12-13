GROTON — When Christine Bradley wakes up for work in the morning, she walks down her apartment stairs right into downtown Mystic. From there, it's only a six-minute stroll up the hill before she arrives at the Mystic and Noank Library, where she was recently named the new executive director.
“I’m so lucky for that,” Bradley said of her apartment. “I’m huffing and puffing by the time I get there, but it’ll be good for me."
Bradley, who most recently served as the executive director of Norwalk Public Library, brings a “breadth of experience” to her new job in Mystic, according to Munro. She also has served as executive director of the Connecticut Library Consortium and president of the Connecticut Library Association.
During her time as director with the Connecticut Library Consortium, Bradley said she worked with librarians in Groton to introduce the “One Book, One Region” program, which is still active today. One book each year is chosen as part of the program, and residents of eastern Connecticut are encouraged to read it and discuss with friends and neighbors.
Bradley said she cherished her time working with the Groton librarians on the successful initiative.
“I always have a soft spot for the librarians here. I just loved working with them,” she said.
Mystic and Noank Library Board of Trustees President Judy Munro said her work for the Norwalk Public Library was “transformational,” citing her ability to communicate with local businesses, organizations and other nonprofits to tap into new opportunities.
“The collaborations that she really managed and nourished really just made such a difference to their library, and that’s what we’re excited about in terms of her coming to Mystic,” she said.
Bradley also once served on the Wethersfield Town Council, which gave her valuable experience working with budgets from a government perspective. As a librarian her whole life, Bradley said she’s usually the one “singing for [her] supper,” trying to bring funds to the library. But her time on the council helped her understand the other side.
Munro thinks this experience will be beneficial to the Mystic and Noank Library.
“She’s really used to working within the system and state governments. We do receive a modest amount of our operating funds from both the town of Stonington and Groton. She really understands that,” she said.
Bradley said she hopes to use her communication skills to advocate for the importance of libraries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to funders. Many libraries have shifted their programming to a mostly online experience while still renting books through curbside pick-up.
“People are really enjoying these opportunities to learn from home, so my hope is that I can bring that message to our funders,” she said.
But, she said, she's also excited to build on the new opportunities the pandemic has brought to libraries. Bradley hopes to continue to expand the Mystic and Noank Library’s online presence, adding more programs and introducing more downloadable books to their catalogue.
She specifically hopes to add “hoopla,” her favorite source for downloadable books, to the library’s repertoire.
“[People are] still calling and requesting print material, so we have to provide that. But also, a lot of people are using the online resources because they’re not going out, even to the library. I’d like to see that nourished and expanded,” she said.
Bradley also sees an opportunity to expand the library’s outdoor presence. She said the library sits on a “beautiful” and “park-like” piece of land, and with some people still hesitant to gather indoors, she hopes to expand outdoor services.
“Libraries are all about bringing together different kinds of people — different age groups, different interests. So I think if we can offer services outdoors as well as indoors, people will be appreciative,” she said.
Bradley said her short time on the job has been “just great.” She loves the beautiful building and her staff of 14 — a change from the staff of 100 at Norwalk — and is looking forward to working with them.
And the library is excited to have her as well.
“We are very excited about Chris. She is such an accomplished librarian, and we think she can take the library to the next level,” Munro said. “Her home is in Wethersfield, but she’s living in Mystic so she can walk to her job. Is that not incredible?”
