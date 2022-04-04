STONINGTON — In order to achieve sustainable housing affordability, the town will need to do a better job of attracting more diverse options outside of single-family homes and must entice developers to offer units in large-scale projects at more affordable rates.
Those are among the recommendations set forth in the final draft of Stonington's affordable housing plan, which will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission at a public hearing Tuesday to be considered for adoption. It also marks the conclusion of a near two-year study culminating in the 34-page plan, which was developed by Donald J. Poland, a consultant with Goman + York Property Advisors of East Hartford.
The plan, which was first presented last June, returns before the public for the first time in nearly 10 months. Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the town had hoped to move forward sooner, but would still be able to remain on schedule to meet the state’s deadline to implement an affordable housing plan for the community.
“It has taken some time for us to get to this point, but we still anticipate being able to meet the June deadline,” Chesebrough said. “We had gotten ahead of it, but with some internal staffing issues and personnel changes, and with COVID-19 spiking, it took longer than anticipated.”
State law requires that all Connecticut towns and cities adopt a plan by June 1. An estimated 6% of residential property in Stonington meets the state’s designation for affordable housing, well below the state-set goal of 10%.
Using a grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing, the town developed the plan “to act as a guide for future actions to improve housing affordability in the community.” The plan’s recommendations seek to address not only income-restricted affordable housing developments, but general local housing affordability outside the legal definition of “affordable housing.”
According to a 2020 study by the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, nearly 41% of renters and 29% of homeowners in town were considered to be cost-burdened, spending more than 30% on housing and creating difficulties in affording other necessities, including food, clothing, transportation and medical care. Updated data last year showed the pandemic had caused a rise in those figures, with 35% of Stonington’s households, including 47% of rental households, cost-burdened.
For the town of Stonington, the need for a wider variety of cost-effective living options is a top focus of the community’s long-term plan.
In the draft plan, which is available to the public on the town’s website, Poland said he believes that the town is in a position to make improvements that would attract new and appropriate affordable housing that would allow it to remain committed to maintaining its rural, suburban character and aesthetic appeal.
“It is reasonable to protect and maintain these areas, development patterns and character, provided Stonington works to accommodate the need for affordable housing through higher density, multi-family and mixed-use development,” Poland wrote.
Poland identified the I-95 corridor and zones near exits 90 and 92 as areas that would benefit from proper, high-density development that could support affordable housing. In Pawcatuck, he said the town has ample space to attract larger developments with minimal impact to aesthetic or character. The recommendations note that in Mystic, the town would benefit not necessarily from new growth but rather redevelopment of existing zones, particularly those outside of the Mystic Seaport and downtown historic district.
The plan also highlights a proposal for creating tax increment districts in those areas surrounding exits 90 and 92 which would help to fund infrastructure improvements to support affordable housing.
Chesebrough said from a town perspective, one of the top priorities will be shifting regulations to address an overabundance of single-family homes in the community. Nearly 70% of all residential properties are single-family homes, and it has made reaching goals for affordable housing difficult.
“We need to look at ways to encourage change, and to promote more diversity in the housing stock available in our community,” she said. “Not everyone is looking for a large, single-family home.”
The proposed plan also calls for establishing an “affordable housing trust fund” to raise money for loans or grants to affordable housing developments. The funding would come from a combination of annual town contributions, donations and fundraising, as well as a percentage of land-use and building-permit fees collected from developers unable to provide affordable housing as part of their projects.
Tuesday’s public hearing will be at the Stonington Board of Education Administration Building, 40 Field St., in Pawcatuck, beginning at 7 p.m. For a copy of the draft plan, visit stoningtonct.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif3851/f/uploads/affordable_housing_plan_-_final_draft_-_06-04-21.pdf.
