STONINGTON — Claire Li didn’t expect to hear her name when the nomination was announced. After campaigning to be West Vine Street School’s candidate for Connecticut Kid Governor, she didn’t know her platform would gain enough interest.
She chose to focus on the issue of racism, something she’s experienced in her own life. Li, a fifth-grade student at West Vine, said she didn’t know if her fellow classmates would support the cause.
But they did, and Li was voted by her fifth-grade class to be West Vine’s representative for the Kid Governor election.
“I was really, really happy, but I was also somewhat surprised that people supported the whole idea,” Li said.
This was only the second year West Vine participated in the statewide program. Registered elementary schools across the state nominate a fifth-grade student to run in the election. Li, who was one of seven candidates in the statewide election this year chosen as a finalist, said her experience was an educational one.
“I think it was really fun, and within the process, I was also able to learn a lot more about my platform,” she said.
In her campaign video provided to the Connecticut Kid Governor program, Li detailed her “Stronger Together” platform against racism. She said she’s been on the receiving end of hurtful comments, and called racism “a matter of ignorance.”
“Working to become anti-racist and promote racial equality will improve the lives of all fifth-grade students in Connecticut,” she said in the video. “Celebrating our diversity makes us stronger and a more united community.”
Li’s social studies teacher, Elaine Temel, said she was thrilled to hear Li had received the nomination for West Vine. She said being chosen as a finalist was a “huge honor.”
“Claire is a very passionate, kind and hardworking girl. She is self-motivated and has the ability to see what she wants and go for it. Claire is creative, organized and has a drive for excellence,” Temel said. “It was a real pleasure to work with Claire to prepare her campaign video as she was intent on doing her absolute best.”
Eleven students at West Vine campaigned to be the school’s representative for kid governor. Each student gave virtual presentations to the entire fifth-grade class, and only fifth-grade students were allowed to vote.
At the state level, finalists were allowed to submit one campaign video that was posted on the Connecticut Kid Governor’s website. For each campaign, students were asked to create a three-point plan to make a difference around their chosen issue.
Li’s plan included the creation of a series of anti-racist videos, an anti-racist reading day each month for fifth-graders across the state, and a short story writing competition promoting the idea of being stronger together.
“My three-point plan will educate students, reduce racism in our communities and help us become stronger together,” she said in the video.
Temel said Li chose a “very important and timely” issue.
“This is an issue that is clearly relevant and important to so many children and adults today,” she said.
West Vine’s principal, Kathryn Irvine, was also impressed by Li’s campaign.
“After watching her campaign video you cannot help but think she is the whole package. She clearly articulated her passion to educate others by sharing her own experiences,” she said. “Our school community at West Vine Street School is extremely proud of Claire's anti-racism, ‘together we are stronger,’ platform.”
According to Irvine, Li also volunteered over the summer to make COVID-19 safety videos for her fellow classmates. Irvine called her a leader and a role model.
“Claire is a top-notch student academically and strives to always put forth her best effort,” she said.
Both Temel and Irvine said the program is an excellent educational experience for the students, teaching them about democracy and the importance of voting. Candidates share ideas about their community issue, and many continue to raise awareness on their issue after nominations are made.
Temel also thinks it’s important because it gives the younger students a platform to speak out.
“It gives students a voice and empowers them to make changes in their community on issues that are important to them,” she said.
Li was not picked as the winner for Connecticut’s Kid Governor, but the school community is still proud of what she’s accomplished. She is now working with Assistant Superintendent Mary Anne Butler to promote anti-racism across the district.
Irvine still considers her a winner.
“Regardless of the outcome, she is a winner in the eyes of her school for advocating and educating others on such an important platform,” she said.
