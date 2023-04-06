STONINGTON — Need a dairy-free frozen option or struggle with fruit and nut allergies? Unable to wait to sit for dinner? Whether it’s a specialty scoop of ice cream, a meal on the go or simply some milk or produce for the house, the Boro Bodega and Scoopery is looking to make an impact as the newest all-purpose store in Stonington Borough.
The ice cream shop and convenience store, which held a soft opening on April 1 along Water Street, is the latest venture from Noah’s Restaurant owner and local resident Andrew Field. The side-by-side businesses will now provide opportunities for Field and his customers, the 23-year restaurateur said this week.
“I wanted to create a place where everyone can enjoy, and everyone can get a scoop,” Field said. “There aren’t a lot of local ice cream shoppe options, at least not within the Borough, and we wanted a model that would allow us to serve needs that currently weren’t being met.”
Although the Boro Bodega and Scoopery will certainly offer a wide-range of convenience store options, it isn’t looking to compete with what already exists. Field said Tom’s General Store offers its own unique selection of products, and Field’s goal is to provide the produce and local products that Tom’s can’t.
The concept for the Boro Bodega and Scoopery came from a rather unusual place, the ground level of his young children’s playscape.
Field said that he and his wife Katie, a dietician, had helped to create a playscape for his daughter Samantha, 10, and son Aiden, 8, in which the first floor was designed as an ice cream shop. When his children were still really young, he said it not only made for some interactive family fun, but provided an opportunity for the family to share an ice cream together despite several allergen concerns.
“When we wanted to go get an ice cream in the summer, we would have to bring one special just to make sure we could all enjoy it,” Field said. “It was at that point I had decided that if I could put together a place that would be sensitive to this wide range of dietary needs, I would jump at the opportunity.”
That opportunity came when Field finalized the purchase of the second half of Noah’s business and the building itself from former partner John Papp, a founding partner of the restaurant and Field’s father-in-law. He had previously acquired a share of the business when Papp’s former partner, Stanley Schwartz, retired.
“Andrew is bringing fresh eyes,” Papp said in a previous interview with The Sun. “He has a passion and a new viewpoint to move forward.”
Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, said one of the aspects of Field that stand apart from others is tireless effort while remaining a dedicated husband and father first.
She praised Field’s work ethic — he aids the chamber by leading the physical construction of the Lobster Trap Tree each year — and she said he is part of a growing number of local business owners responsible for helping spark movement in Stonington Borough of remaining open year-round.
“He is a truly special guy and an asset to our organization,” Konicki said, “and by the way, the ice cream is outrageously good! I had a coconut creation called ‘Sometimes You Feel Like A Nut’ and it melted on my tongue like a snowflake!”
For Field, the new business serves as an important partner asset to Noah’s, and both locations remain committed to striving for zero food waste.
He said it also provides a chance for those who are trying to avoid the long waits on a summer weekend to just grab a pre-prepared meal and go.
“With Noah’s and the Scoopery operating side-by-side, we are going to be able to offer fresh vegetables and produce from local farmers, things like onions and potatoes or a head of lettuce, and provide on-the-go options for those who would rather go down to (Stonington) Point and enjoy the evening instead of waiting a few hours to get a seat at a local restaurant,” Field said.
The year-round model also provides an opportunity for the business to be a good community partner as well, however, and Field said the new location will help to preserve previously seasonal jobs as year-round positions. When not slammed with summer customers, he said he would be able to retain employees full-time in the off-season to keep the prepared meal options within the market stocked up.
In addition, the Scoopery provides teenagers and seasonal workers with a fun part-time job that can help them learn the ins and outs of running a business. For those who show promise and self-motivation, it also allows them to jumpstart a possible career in the hospitality and restaurant industry.
“It will provide a system where we are able to both retain our skilled team year-round while still providing a unique seasonal opportunity for students and teenagers,” Field said. “It is a model that I believe creates a sustainable system to help keep Noah’s and the Scoopery running smoothly for years.”
The Boro Bodega and Scoopery is currently open Friday through Monday, from noon to 9 p.m. The business may expand the hours during the summer months, Field said.
Field said that now that the Scoopery is up and running, he is looking forward to seeing how it will grow and change over the years. He said he anticipates he will have a lot of help from his daughter, who was mad at him earlier this week when he asked she take a break from helping out in order to focus on school.
“She wants to help out at the ice cream shop every day,” he said with a laugh. “I’m trying to encourage her to enjoy being a kid, but I’ll only be able to stop her for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.