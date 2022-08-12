FILE — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong speaks to the media during a watch party for the Democratic National Convention, in Hartford, Conn, Aug. 20, 2020. Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)