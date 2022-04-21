STONINGTON — A 102-acre portion of land to be designated as part of the Great Thicket National Wildlife Refuge will allow for bow hunting only, and officials are closing in on finalizing the preservation of 224 acres of land as open space in the northwest corner of town.
Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Refuge last week announced that a portion of the parcel that will become an extension of the wildlife refuge, located off Al Harvey Road, will allow archery hunting from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, and will designate a specified hunting area to encompass only the northern section identified as the Brewster Tract.
The decision came after members of the public came forward earlier this year to express concerns over hunting, especially as it relates to the use of firearms, on the portion of land that abuts a number of residential properties. A two-week comment period in February drew approximately 50 comments, the Fish and Wildlife Service said, leading to the pre-acquisition compatibility determination, which was released to the public Friday.
“All species listed in the pre-acquisition compatibility determination table above may be hunted September to December only,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release. “A signed refuge hunt brochure with the hunting stipulation for the Brewster tract and map of the hunting area must be signed and kept with the hunter while engaged in hunting activities.”
Officials said trails would be included on both the wildlife refuge and adjacent property, a 130-acre parcel that will be purchased as open space through a partnership between the town, Avalonia Land Conservancy, the Trust for Public Land and Aquarion Water Company.
At an April 13 meeting, the Stonington Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to enter an agreement with Avalonia and TPL to purchase the 130-acre portion of the property. Under the agreement, the town would provide $270,000 from the community’s open space fund for the purchase, while Aquarion would provide $289,000. An additional $59,000 in private donations were made to the TPL for use in the purchase as well, officials said.
The Fish and Wildlife Service will provide its own funding, $532,000, for the northern portion of the parcel. The pre-acquisition phase determined that in addition to hunting, appropriate future uses should also include wildlife observation, photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the acquisition provides a tremendous opportunity for the community to retain a valuable stretch of land as open space. She said the parcel contains several resources and will provide hiking and nature observation opportunities for residents for years to come.
“The natural resource values, surface water protection, public access and passive recreational opportunities offer an array of public benefits to Stonington and beyond,” she said. “The areas along the streams and in the wetlands, along with a dense understory, provides important nesting and cover for various wildlife and species, while Copps Brook flows directly into Aquarion Water Company’s drinking water reservoirs. Preserving forestland and wetlands is also important as communities, and the state, look to both mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts.”
The property first came up for sale in 2020, and was quickly identified as a potential open space parcel by TPL. Owners sought to aid in preserving the land and worked to sell the property to TPL for possible conservation.
From there a plan was developed for the Avalonia Land Conservancy, an accredited land trust, to manage 130 acres for open space, while the Fish and Wildlife Service maintains 102 acres as part of the Great Thicket National Wildlife Refuge. Aquarion will also hold a conservation easement within the Avalonia portion.
Chesebrough credited the efforts of those in the community for making the opportunity a reality.
“We would never have been able to do this if not for the great partnership with the Trust for Public Land who helped lead this effort, alongside critical support from Avalonia, Aquarion and USFWS,” Chesebrough said. “It has been wonderful to see how one resident sharing an opportunity with their local government can lead to such a long-term win for the community.”
