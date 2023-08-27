STONINGTON — Drive down Greenhaven Road in Pawcatuck too quickly and you might miss the oldest continuously operating farm in Connecticut. The Stanton-Davis Homestead, built by Thomas Stanton in 1677, sits back from the road, at the apex of a sharp curve. The two-story home, built in the Colonial style, faces away from the street, toward what was once a sweeping view across a peninsula of land that stretches from the Pawcatuck River to Little Narragansett Bay (today much of that is forested). For the last 346 years, the Stantons and 13 generations of the Davis family have continuously operated the 300-acre farm.
The Stantons were a wealthy clan — Thomas, who had 10 children, was a legislator and owned a trading post in Pawcatuck — which is why the grand house has many ornate flourishes.
“He had a lot to do with Indian affairs in the area, did a lot of trading and shipping and had a lot of ships,” said Larry Davis, who currently owns and operates the farm. Thomas Stanton also served as a translator with the local Mohican and Narragansett peoples. “He had great relations with the chiefs of various tribes,” he said. And when the Continental Army came through the area in the late 1700s, the farm is said to have provided dairy products to them.
While the Stantons had built up their wealth in the shipping and trading business, they also farmed — and for good reason: “The difference back then was if you didn’t farm you probably didn’t eat. So you farmed. You bet you did,” said Davis.
But by 2004, when Larry Davis’ father, John Whitman “Whit” Davis, donated the homestead and a quarter acre of land to the museum (the rest is still an active farm), the grand old house had fallen into disrepair. “The homestead went into a gradual decline over many years,” said Gil Bliss, president of the nonprofit founded to preserve the homestead. Farming over the last century was not a highly profitable business, so most of what the farm earned needed to go back into the farm, not into the house. A major push to restore it is now under way.
Evolution of a grand
plantation house
The homestead as it stands today reflects a major renovation begun in the 1720s that expanded upon, and eventually replaced, the original structure. That smaller, two-story homestead was transformed into a much more expansive Colonial home that includes a grand entryway with a winding front staircase and hand-carved wooden balusters, fancy interior trim work throughout the home, a corner cupboard with a scallop shell carving and fluted pilasters, a giant kitchen hearth with a beehive oven, and a terraced front yard.
“By the 1750s, if you came up the sound and into the Pawcatuck River, the first thing you would see was this great big house,” Bliss said. He describes it as “a Rhode Island Plantation House,” adding that Thomas Stanton owned slaves who worked on the farm. “You wouldn’t have farmed all of this acreage without enslaved people’s hands,” Bliss said. One such person, Venture Smith, went on to become a successful entrepreneur, bought his freedom, and eventually settled in East Haddam, Conn. His story has been well documented by the East Haddam Historical and Stonington historical societies. “He was said to be a large man who lifted a big boulder next to the Stanton-Davis homestead,” said Bliss. The “Venture Stone” still sits next to the house.
In its current configuration the house has two large parlors on the first floor, an early 20th-century “new” kitchen, the original kitchen with the beehive oven, an attached cheese room, a few smaller rooms and a rear stairwell.
“The middle room in the back was the kitchen, where everyone who worked there took their meals,” Davis said.
The second floor features two very large bedrooms at the front of the house, with several smaller rooms behind. The home was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979.
The Davis home was a multigenerational household that Davis shared with his aunt, parents, grandparents, two sisters and a brother.
“Whole generations were living in the house at the same time over the years, everyone had their own chair, table and bed, and all of this came with the house,” along with farm receipts, old checkbooks and other historical papers, Most of that is currently in storage as the renovation progresses.
While the main rooms on each floor have fireplaces — there are six in the building today — the house had no center fireplaces until the 1750s. “There was only a small chimney in the pantry area that gave some heat to this 1720s monster of a house,” said Bliss.
Indeed it would have been a cold place in the late 1600s and early 1700s: The walls consisted of an exposed post-and-beam structure with shingles over vertically nailed boards on the exterior and plaster and lathe fastened directly to those boards on the inside of the house. The original 1670s Colonial-era front door, which is wide and short, contrasts with the eight-foot-high ceilings and elaborate foyer constructed in the 1750s.
Renovation begins
After more than a decade of false starts, much planning, and more than $300,000 in fundraising, work finally began in earnest this year to restore the home to its former glory. Bliss, a master preservation carpenter, is leading those efforts, and Davis used the farm’s sawmill to cut most of the lumber used in the renovation of the cheese room attached to the rear of the house.
Bliss has been involved with the home since first touring it with Whit Davis in the 1980s.
“Gil has done a tremendous job of leading the board,” said Davis, who now lives in a more modern home next to the old family homestead. “So far we’ve pointed the foundation, put in drainage, fixed joists and secured up a lot of the sills and plates that had rotted away or gone out of joint” in the cheese room, which will be used as the main museum entrance.
The organization is rebuilding the chimney and restoring and strengthening the attic floor system and roof rafter system of the main house before turning its attention to the exterior windows, siding, and restoration of the east parlor. Educational programs are also in the planning stages, including displaying the many Native American artifacts discovered on the property. “We are positioning ourselves to be back on the map,” said Bliss.
Eventually the museum plans to renovate the interior, which means deciding which era(s) to recreate in the home. “Every generation left their mark,” Bliss said. For example, wallpaper was added to one bedroom in the 1800s, and graining was added to the woodwork in the 1750s. And the museum is storing a large amount of furniture from different periods. One solution may be to mix and match, including things from multiple generations. But for right now, the focus is still on getting the structure and exterior into shape.
The museum is run by a board of five, including Bliss, the president, who oversees restoration projects; Brian McCormick, the vice president, who leads fundraising efforts; Larry Davis, treasurer; Merry Bliss, who takes the lead on memberships and produces the museum’s newsletter; and, Andy Robinson, who manages the museum’s website and social media.
In addition, the museum has a dedicated — and growing — group of volunteers supporting its efforts.
“As we round the corner of 2023 with a new secure roof over our head, we are looking to better engage the general public and add to our dedicated core of volunteers,” said Merry Bliss.
“We also want to start the process of reinstating materials and furnishings into the homestead that have been in storage for safe-keeping,” Gil Bliss said, as well as opening a new visitor entry and orientation area in the restored cheese room.
A farming legacy
Over the years, the Davis family has farmed whatever made good business sense at the time, said Davis who, along with his father, Whit, and grandfather, John Davis, raised vegetables and Beef Shorthorn cattle, ran a dairy operation, shod horses, sold hay, and offered hayrides. The Belgian draft horses used on the farm competed at state fairs throughout the region, including at Skowhegan and Fryeburg, Maine, and the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Mass. “We were one of the first draft horse exhibition drivers sponsored by Packers Pine Tar Soap out of Mystic back in the late ’50 and ’60s,” Davis said. That ended when the team was killed during a lightning storm.
Life on the farm was all-consuming.
“After school my books went on the shelf and I went out to the barn,” Davis said. “When we got done we had dinner, then the books, then in the morning I got up, went back to the barn, came back to the house, got some breakfast, grabbed my books and caught the bus — rinse and repeat.”
That left little time for extracurricular activities, although Davis did manage to find time to participate on the high school wrestling team. After high school he started college, but came home for Thanksgiving break during his sophomore year in 1978 to help his father and never left.
“Seems that most of the family knew I was coming back. Everybody but me knew it,” Davis said.
That was about the time the farm got out of the milk business.
“My grandfather, John Lawrence Davis, was proud that he was able to keep the farm going through the Great Depression,” taking milk from a herd of guernsey cows across the river to deliver it by horse and buckboard to Watch Hill. “He’d also row vegetables across the river, and twice a month, split chickens. Grandfather had the last milk route in town, and probably in the state.”
“It was a tough life for grandfather,” Davis said, but he was committed to continuing the farming tradition. “He always said ‘Keep the land and the land will keep you.’”
The farm also survived the Hurricane of ’38, although the storm blew the roof off the east end of the house. It was never found.
“The water came up to the base of the hill in front of the house, and the fields were under six feet of water,” Davis said.
There are many stories like that, he said, and his father, Whit, was a master at telling them. “He had a highly developed storytelling gene. The stories have been handed down for so many generations that they’ve become folklore.”
“He’d just stop in and tell you about whatever this was here or what that was there,” Gil Bliss said. “You could be here for four or five hours talking to him.”
The farm is perhaps most famous for its cornmeal, which Davis sells to restaurants and bakeries throughout the area, as well as at the Stonington Farmers Market. “It’s our own heirloom flint-meal grinding corn. We got that strain from the Mohicans when Thomas Stanton first came here and we’ve had it ever since,” he said.
Davis has protected the property from future development through a conservation easement. “We were getting tired of people driving in and trying to buy us. It was a good move. But it’s not for everybody because you’ll rarely get the value you’re entitled to [if you sell it]. It was a major sacrifice.”
But he might be the last generation to farm it. Davis mostly works by himself, although his brother Carter helps occasionally with driving and some mechanical repair work, and he’s had cut back since suffering a heart attack in 2016. Today, Davis said, “I do a lot of hay, cornmeal, and some lumber.”
Finding the right person to continue the tradition is really a family affair, he said. “On farms you raise most of your help. If you’re going to carry on farming you’ve got to be born into it,” and it’s unclear at this time whether anyone will want to do what it takes to continue the tradition.
Still, he remains hopeful.
“When you have a place like this, if you’re the one who stays, you become a steward of the land. But you’re just a placeholder because it’s our job — me and people like me — to carry the farm to the next generation. Nobody wants to be the one that lost the farm.”
The Stanton-Davis Homestead Museum is open by appointment only at this time due to construction Want to help? The museum needs volunteers who want to assist with a variety of tasks as the restoration moves forward. It will also sponsor a stonewall building workshop with local mason Thaler Hefel this fall. For details, email vice president Brian McCormick at vicepresident@stanton-davishomestead.org, or support the museum’s efforts by making a tax-deductible donation at stanton-davishomestead.org/donate.
