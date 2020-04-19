STONINGTON — A memorial at the Stonington Town Dock built over the weekend paid tribute to Charles J. Lathrop, a Westerly man who died Thursday as a result of injuries suffered when he fell overboard last week while working on a commercial scallop boat.
Surrounded with flowers, the memorial included a picture of the 50-year-old local fisherman who spent 35 years working on the water, docking in ports from Stonington to Hawaii. Next to the memorial, a sign read "Good men never leave us, they become legends we never forget."
In a post on an obituary notice through Mystic Funeral Home, Mark McCarthy wrote about his lifelong connection to Lathrop, who was described as a man who always put his 13-year-old daughter, Catherine, before all else.
"I'll hold all those memories close. Just last fall we fished together again and I honestly haven't laughed so hard in years," he said. "If I had only known that afternoon that I saw you before you left the dock that it would be the last time we would see each other, I would have said so much more. I definitely would have told you how good of a friend you have been."
Known by many as "Charlie Tuna," Lathrop died Thursday after suffering injuries the previous night when he fell overboard while working on the local scallop boat, the Invictus.
Lathrop grew up in Stonington, the son of Charles R. Lathrop and the late Catherine Donahue Lathrop. He also leaves behind two sisters and a large extended family.
According to a press release from Lt. Commander Dan Schrader, public affairs officer for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Mid-Atlantic Region, the Coast Guard dispatched crews with the cutter Lawrence O. Lawson, a C-130 search plane from Elizabeth City, N.C., and a MH-65 helicopter from Atlantic City Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a man who had fallen overboard about 60 miles southeast of Atlantic City.
The Invictus reported it had recovered Lathrop around 6: 50 a.m. Thursday, eight hours after he went into the water, but Lathrop remained unresponsive. He was taken onto the Lawrence Lawson and brought to Cape May, N.J., where he was later pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.
Schrader said in a Saturday press conference that Lathrop's body was turned over to the state's medical examiner. An investigation remains active, he said, and no further details have been released regarding Lathrop's death.
— Jason Vallee
