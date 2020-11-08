PAWCATUCK — The Stonington High School Student Government will host a Drive-In Fall Feast for Veterans at the Stonington High School parking lot, 176 South Broad St., on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. All current and past members of the armed services are welcome to attend at no charge and each may bring a guest. Dinners will be packaged for attendees to bring home.
The drive-in event will include musical performances by high school students and active/retired military guest speakers. It will adhere to CDC guidelines and all attendees can remain in their cars for the entirety of the event.
Reservations are required by Tuesday, Nov. 17, by calling 860-599-5781.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.