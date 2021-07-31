MYSTIC — Amelia Onorato stood in the center of the main gallery of the Mystic Museum of Art one warm afternoon last week with a broad smile upon her face.
Onorato, the museum's exhibitions manager, was clearly delighted to be telling stories of the painters and paintings included in this summer's special summer exhibition, "The Founders: Reclaiming Mystic’s Artistic Roots."
The exhibit, explained Onorato as she walked through the museum's three galleries alongside Richard Selden, the museum's director of advancement, features paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, sketchbooks and artifacts from the early- to mid-1930s, when the current museum was built. The exhibit also shines a light on the important role the colony played in American art history and tells the story of how the arrival of artists and their families brought a new focus to an area that had — up until that time — been chiefly identified with fishing and shipbuilding.
Tourism in the region really began with art, Onorato said, and those early painters, inspired by the natural beauty of the region, inspired others to visit, and they inspired others to visit, and soon Mystic was a tourist town.
Earlier this summer, museum Executive Director V. Susan Fisher said in a statement that she was surprised to find that Mystic's importance as a major American art colony was largely overlooked.
Fisher said she has long wanted to "develop an exhibition about the extraordinary founders of the art colony ... who created a whole new art destination."
"We really think people should know the names of these artists," added Onorato, as she stressed their proper place in American art history.
Roughly two-thirds of the artworks on display are from individual collectors, Selden noted, which gives museumgoers the rare opportunity to see art from private collections.
"It's so exciting to have so many pieces from private collections," Onorato said. "People were so generous to share their collections with us."
It's also exciting that there are descendants of some of the artists who still live nearby and were also willing to share the works they own, she added.
The exhibit features close to 100 works by early members of the Mystic art colony — which was the precursor to the Mystic Art Association, which evolved into the Mystic Museum of Art — and Onorato, an artist herself who grew up in nearby Noank, has educated herself thoroughly on the artists and their works, so much so that the artists come alive as she describes their individual journeys and their reasons for founding the colony.
Onorato, who also happens to be a cartoonist with a master’s degree from the Center for Cartoon Studies in Vermont and who has written several minicomics, is also impressed by the number of women who helped found the art colony back in 1913.
As the colony expanded, the distinction continued, she explained, noting that works by female artists represent about a third of the museum's permanent collection.
Although the exhibition is only about 25 percent female, she said, the national average for major art museums in the U.S. is 87 percent male and 13 percent female.
"There was never a barrier to women," she said.
The 10 female artists are represented by such works as a watercolor of the Italian coast by Dudley, miniatures of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald by Sarah Eakin Cowan, and a playful woodcut, "A Day in Noank," by textile artist and printmaker Katherine "Speedy" Forest.
In addition, Onorato said, one of the sketchbooks on display belonged to Gladys Bates, wife of Earl Kenneth "Ken" Bates, who was the son of the minister of the Mystic Baptist Church. The two met when they were both students at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Onorato said.
The Mystic art colony, added Selden, was officially founded in 1913 by the Paris-trained American painter Charles H. Davis; his wife, the artist, Frances Darby Davis; artists Lorinda Dudley and Mary Read Leonard; Leonard’s husband; and two others, Elizabeth Tift Mallory and the Rev. Albert F. Earnshaw. An eighth founder, artist George Albert Thompson, helped plan the Mystic Art Association’s first annual exhibition in 1914.
When the landscape artist Henry Ward Ranger, the founder of the American Barbizon School in Old Lyme, decided that the Lymes had become "too civilized," he permanently relocated to Noank in 1904, adding even more panache to the budding Mystic art scene.
The presence of two illustrious artists such as Davis and Ranger did much to attract others, Onorato said.
Another well-known artist represented in the founders show is the Odessa-born artist Robert Brackman, a prestigious portrait painter who taught summer classes from his home studio in Noank, which still stands today. Visitors to the exhibit can see the dress worn by Brackman's wife, Frances, for her full-length portrait, which is part of the museum's permanent collection.
"This is the actual dress she wore," said Onorato, pointing to the glass case where the dress is on display.
The exhibit concludes with an area called the "Visiting Artists Gallery," which is nestled in a section of the museum where a window looks out to the beautifully maintained gardens and the picturesque Mystic River. Visitors are invited to share their observations about the exhibit with words or drawings and post them on a nearby wall, she explained.
People can be inspired by the same scenes as the founding artists once were, said Onorato, who has seen firsthand the effect a visit to the museum can have on visitors, especially children.
As a child, she herself participated in the museum's annual "Young at Art" exhibition and is currently one of the children’s studio instructors.
"The Founders: Reclaiming Mystic’s Artistic Roots," will remain on view through Sept. 12. The museum is open Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
