Eversource will be using helicopters to patrol electric transmission-line rights of way through several communities along the shoreline and eastern Connecticut on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Towns where the inspections will take place are Stonington, North Stonington, Bozrah, Chester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Lyme, Essex, Franklin, Haddam, Lebanon, Ledyard, Lisbon, Lyme, Montville, New London, Norwich, Old Saybrook, Preston, Waterford and Windham.
Crews will inspect the condition of the high-voltage transmission system to identify and assess any issues that may threaten electric reliability and ensure they are properly addressed. The crews will be flying in a blue helicopter with silver stripe and tail #N1431W and a blue and white helicopter with tail #N411DD.
Sun staff
